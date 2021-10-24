Bishop Emmanuel Esezobor set to bring Total Dominion to the people of Abuja

In recent times and seasons where Christians are far from God’s plan for their lives, there is a strong need for the prophetic to bring direction. The average Christian lacks clarity about His present, and even His future. This ignorance is the reason for so many downfalls, mishaps, delays, and so on.

Christians should be fully aware of God’s intentions for their lives. The confusion and dilemma they go through is not what God wants. This is why Bishop Emmanuel Esezobor, the presiding pastor of Firehouse Church Worldwide, has come up with a powerpacked program titled ” Total Dominion”.

The city of Abuja and its environs are about to experience an awesome manifestation of God’s Power in action. It’s their 10th Anniversary, celebrating their International Convention 2021.

Bishop Emmanuel Esezobor popularly known as the President Prophet is a teaching prophet, known for his sound teachings and accurate prophecies. His teachings and prophetic meetings have blessed several lives, and transformed many situations. He is a prophet and a voice to nations. He reveals and delivers God’s message to people which as a result turns lives around. He gives specific and accurate words of prophecies to meet needs, change circumstances, and preserve lives. Over the years, he has given countless personal, national, and international prophecies that have all come to pass. His words do not fall to the ground without accomplishment.

Total Dominion is slated to commence on 3rd – 7th November 2021, Wednesday to Friday 4pm. Saturday & Sunday 7am, at the Church auditorium, Tunde Idiagbon way off Olusegun Obasanjo Adjacent Meri gas Wuye Abuja. It will be prophetic and supernatural.

Samsong and Frank Edward will be ministering in another dimension, leading everyone to the atmosphere of electrified Praise and Worship.

Among other guest is Bishop Abraham Chibundu who is billed as Special guest to minister, assured of God’s visitation as there will be answers to prayers.

The hosts Bishop Emmanuel Esezobor & Rev Mrs Cindy Esezobor as they dispense God’s power. The power of God would be available to meet all expectations and the prophetic would be at its peak.

