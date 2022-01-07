Bishop Blessing Samuel assured members of complete Victory in 2022

In recent times and seasons where Christians are far from God’s plan for their lives, there is a strong need for the prophetic to bring direction. The average Christian lacks clarity about His present, and even His future. This ignorance is the reason for so many downfalls, mishaps, delays, and so on.

Christians should be fully aware of God’s intentions for their lives. The confusion and dilemma they go through is not what God wants. This is why Bishop Blessing Samuel, the presiding pastor incharge of Royal Place Ministries Int’l, US based Nigerian pastor, a graceful man of God assured members and Followers of Complete Victory in 2022. He conducted the Cross over service in Lagos Nigeria, at Ago branch.

Prophecy with solutions at the Cross Over Service.

WHAT ARE YOU MOST GRATEFUL TO GOD FOR?

Firstly, I am grateful to God for the gift of life. The fact that we are alive, I am alive is a great testimony and a miracle. I am grateful to God who kept me alive to see 2022. I want to thank God for His Grace and Mercy, and am grateful to God for my ministers, my members and my Church all over the world, that we are hale and hearty, God be praised.

WHAT IS YOUR WISH FOR YOUR MEMBERS IN 2022?

God told me that this year 2022 is our year of Complete Victory, so this year, I and all my members will enjoy Complete and Total Victory over every form of sickness, death and affliction. I want to say to all my members wherever they are to fear not that the Lord is on the throne, God is incharge and Victory all the way.

WHAT MESSAGE DO YOU HAVE FOR NIGERIA AND NIGERIANS IN THIS NEW SEASON?

I believe in Nigeria and I believe that the hand of God is upon this Nation. Nigeria has produced Great men of God more than every other countries of the world. I believe that things will get better in this country, I believe that God himself in His infinite Mercy will put the right people in the right place and the country will take a new turn. I pray that in this 2022 that Nigeria will prosper and Nigerians will enjoy the blessings of God.

He should allow God to use him. The spirit of excellence shall be at work in him to know the right things to do and the right people to work with. I pray for Mr President that in this few time he has to rule the nation that God will give him the spirit of excellence to lead and rule the nation well.

Meanwhile, after the Cross over service, a Journalist caught up with some members of the Ministries.

Pastor Lydia Ojiaku, the resident pastor of Ago branch said “I am grateful for life. 2021 was a terrific year. Am grateful to God that we are alive despite the health challenges all over the nation. My message for Nigerians is to be hopeful. All hope is not lost”.

Agnes Ibechukwu, a church worker said she feel blessed and happy to be a member of Royal Place Ministries. “Our Daddy has declared this year 2022 as our year of Complete Victory and it shall work for us in Jesus name”.

Prince Austin said ” Our pastor has said that 2022 is our year of Complete Victory and that is what am going with. A year of Complete Victory for me, my family, my career, my business and everything I do”.

Howbeit, Bishop Blessing Samuel is a philanthropist, a prophet and a voice to nations. He reveals and delivers God’s message to people which as a result turns lives around. He gives specific and accurate words of prophecies to meet needs, change circumstances, and preserve lives. Over the years, he has given countless personal, national, and international prophecies that have all come to pass. His words do not fall to the ground without accomplishment.

