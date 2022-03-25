BIGI REWARDS CONSUMERS WITH A BRAND-NEW CAR, OTHER PRIZES IN THE ‘WATCH & WIN PROMO’

About twelve weeks of refreshing excitement and enthusiasm for Bigi consumers and movie-goers in Lagos and Abuja came to an electrifying climax on Saturday at the Silverbird cinemas in Lagos, as Bigi doled out a brand-new Bigi branded car and other appetizing prizes in its ‘Watch and Win Promo.’

Amarachi Chukwuma, 26, from Anambra State emerged the winner of the grand prize of a brand-new Bigi branded car filled with over a hundred packs of Bigi drinks, plus other Bigi prizes. Other consumers who took part in the raffle draw got consolation prizes which include laptop computers, Bigi products, blenders, printers and several amazing prizes.

The ‘Watch and Win Promo’ was flagged off by Bigi drinks in December 2021 to excite movie and cinema lovers in Lagos and Abuja by offering them rewards for their viewing experiences.

Boluwatife Adedugbe, Asst Brand Manager, Beverage and Bakery, Rite Foods Limited, reaffirmed that the ‘Watch and Win Promo’ is in line with the company’s goal of creating refreshing engagements for its consumers, especially movie and entertainment lovers. “The promo has enabled us to create refreshing and exciting movie experiences with the Bigi brand, and this has ensured that Bigi offers consumers an enduring experience that will consolidate their loyalty,” she echoed.

The grand prize winner, an elated Amarachi Chukwuma, who is an avid movie-goer in Lagos said “I cannot believe what is happening today.” She further stated that the Bigi brand has just elevated her status to a car owner and said she would forever be grateful to Bigi for bringing an unbelievable change, excitement and refreshment to her and her family. She commended the brand for the life transforming ‘Watch and Win Promo’ and emphasized that she would never forget such an exciting and refreshing moment provided by the Bigi brand.

Other consumers for the raffle draw were not left out as Bigi gave out consolation prizes to all, making everyone a winner.

The event was characterized by thrilling moments of spectacle, suspense and entertainment that got all consumers and movie-lovers who stormed the cinema and the raffle draw glued to the fun.

Bigi sponsored Nigerian Idol season 6 winner, Kingdom Kroseide, was the star artiste that serenaded the event with melodious tunes that erupted in rapturous applause, thereby spicing the event that kept movie-goers and consumers glued all Saturday afternoon.

Bigi, Naija’s favorite refreshing beverage with thirteen variants from the stable of the leading manufacturer of carbonated soft drinks, Rite Foods Limited, has once again inspired an exciting movie experience among its consumers and cinema lovers by combining cinema viewing with a pleasurable and refreshing mood that offered its movie-going consumers a great reward for their money, while enjoying their favorite movies with family and friends.