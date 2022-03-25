Rep. Ofor Chukwuegbo Unveils Governorship Bid

….Inaugurates 260 Ward Coordinators

By Cosmas Chukwu

The member representing Enugu North and South Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives,Hon Ofor Chukwuegbo has formally declared his gubernatorial intention in the forthcoming 2023 guber polls.

Ofor who is a two time member of the Green Chambers is a scion of the late Igwe V.V. Chukwuegbo of Amechi Uwani Awkunanaw.

He had cut his political right from his varsity days from where he graduated to being made a PA to former Gov Nnamani.

After serving out his stint as PA,he went ahead to represent Enugu South Urban and Rural Constituency in the State House of Assembly.

Ofor ,then a ranking legislator later moved up to the House of Representatives where he is rounding up his second term even as he sits a Chairman of the House Committee on Finance.

With this background,the Amechi prince wants to succeed incumbent Gov Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi on the premise of continuity and consolidation.

Speaking, to his ward coordinators about his aspiration, Hon Chukwuegbo said ” you already know about the project and to an extent,the challenges facing us.

Going further,he said,”you know the task at hand,which is to actualize our aspiration to succeed our respected incumbent leader and governor,His Excellency the Rt Hon Ifeanyi Lawrence Ugwuanyi, come 2023.

We are committed,serious, and realistic in our aspiration as you all know already.

However,we are not taking anything for granted,meaning we have to do the needful.And the needful in this instance, is to work,work,and work as a committed,united team of PDP faithful to give ourselves thebBEST chance possible at coming party primaries”

Ofor pledged that “the power we seek,ladies and gentlemen,and I am humbled you have brought into this since the inception of this project,is the power to consolidate and build on the achievements of the government of the day-the Ugwuanyi regime.

The power we seek is to have the opportunity to add value,improve on services rendered to our folks;the power to continue to make government accessible to the people and make lives of Enugu people better”

Pledging to sustain the existing peace and provide enabling environment for government/people partnership in areas of critical services while providing entrepreneurial and attractive business platforms.

He later inaugurated the ward coordinators and charged to act as his ambassadors.

Party topnotchers drawn from various parts of the state including local council chairmen of Enugu North and Enugu South along with the PDP chairmen leaders as well women and youth leaders graced the occasion.