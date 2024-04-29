Bayelss NUJ Charge State Government on Appointing Journalist Into Media Offices

Story by Elizabeth Vincent, yenagoa

Bayelsa State chapter of The Nigerian Union of Journalist (NUJ)has appealed to Governor Douye Diri to ensure that only professional journalists are appointed into media related offices.

Comrade Samuel Numonengi, Chairman and Comrade Ogio Ipingasi, Secretary, made the appeal at the end of the NUJ’s congress held on the 25th April, at Ernest Ikoli Press Centre, Ekeki – Yenagoa.

The statement partly reads, “Congress expressed gratitude to the state Governor, Senator Douye Diri on the reappointment of Mr. Daniel Alabrah as Chief Press Secretary to the Governor and Dr. Kolawole Oredipe as the Director General, New Media, Government House and appealed to the Governor to consider the appointment of more practicing Journalists into media related offices in his administration”

The Union also called on the authorities in the power sector to evolve pragmatic strategies that would lead to improved power supply in Bayelsa state.

They stressed that the call becomes imperative considering the epileptic power supply to the state and the importance of constant electricity power supply to the socio – economic development of the state.

Noting that despite the fact that naira is gradually appreciating in the foreign exchange market, the cost of living, particularly as regards to prices of food items are still on the increase.

He further advised the authorities in the agricultural sector to make fertilizers available to farmers in the state to increase the supply of food items in the markets or alternatively government should set up price control mechanism to curtail the increase in prices of food stuffs in the state.

“ As a matter of utmost importance, the government should come up with lasting solutions to the issue of perennial flooding across the state, especially when viewed against the backdrop of the warning by the Federal Ministry of Environment of severe flooding in the country this year”

The union further bemoaned the fire brigade approach by the state government whenever there floodings.

” Congress commended the state government on its developmental strides but however, draw the attention of government to the deplorable conditions of some of the internal roads in the state capital which needs urgent repairs”

It also viewed the harrowing experience encountered by commuters before arriving at their destinations due to the ban on tricycle operations in the state capital after 7 pm and called on the state government to either introduce more vehicles on the roads of Yenagoa or extend the ban beyond 7 pm.