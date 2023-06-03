Bauchi Governor Emerges Chairman of PDP Governor’s Forum

SELYA YARNAP, Bauchi

Governor Bala Mohammed of Bauchi State has emerged as Chairman of the People Democratic Party (PDP) governor’s forum to replace Seyi Makinde of Oyo State.

Disclosing this to newsmen in Bauchi, Governor Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri of Adamawa State announced this immediately after their closed-door meeting held at Government House Bauchi on Saturday

He also announced that the governor Sir Siminalayi Fubara of River State was elected Vice Chairman of the forum adding that the Bauchi State Governor was elected based on his competence and capability to steer the forum to greater heights.

In his response, the new chairman of the PDP governor’s forum, Governor Bala Mohammed assured his colleagues that he will work hand in hand with them for the development of the party.

” My emergence was a mark of honour to the entire people of Bauchi State and me, I urged my colleagues to support me in order to move the forum, and the PDP forward”, He said.

The stakeholders meeting was attended by Ag National Chairman, Ambassador Umar Aliyu Damagum; former Vice President Atiku Abubakar; Ahmed Makarfi, Dino Melaye, Adolphus Wabara, Babangida Aliyu, Waziri Tambuwal, and Abdul Ningi

The Governors in attendance were: Sen Bala Mohammed of Bauchi, Umar Fintiri of Adamawa, Pastor Umo Bassey Eno of Akwa Ibom, Rt. Hon. Sheriff Oborevwori of Delta, Godwin Obasake of Edo Represented by His Deputy, Philip Shuaibu.

Others were Ademola Adeleke of Osun, Seyi Makinde of Oyo, Caleb Mutfwang of Plateau, Siminalayi Fubara of Rivers, Lt. Col. Agbu Kefas (Rtd) of Taraba, Dauda Lawal Dare of Zamfara and Douye Diri of Bayelsa.

All NASS members-elect from the PDP and other political parties were also in attendance.