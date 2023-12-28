Ayodele proffers solution to Nigeria’s problems, unveils 2024 prophecies

Worried by the current state of Nigeria, a cleric, Primate Babatunde Elijah Ayodele, has urged the Federal Government to take necessary steps to save the nation from imminent danger.

He said the Nigerian government must work on five areas in 2024 to make the country great again.

Ayodele, the leader of the INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church, Oke Afa Ejigbo, Lagos, said government should focus on stable power supply; improve on security/procurement of more weapons; development of infrastructural facilities; agriculture and creation of employment for the citizenry.

“These are the things God said the government of President Bola Tinubu should look into and leave other things for now if the government wants hardship to be reduced drastically in the country. Otherwise there will be compounded problems of hardship.

“If the government fails to listen to my advice now, the economy will go down beyond what we are seeing”, the cleric said during his end of year conference and the unveiling of 2024 prophecies at the INRI Prosperity Estate headquarters of his church.

According to him, the level of poverty with the solution that government is bringing in will be heating up the polity and causing hyper-inflation. If the government fails to reduce the level of poverty in Nigeria, there will be total insecurity in the country.

Speaking on what should be expected in the New Year, the cleric said naira would lose its value against other currencies across the globe, warning that prices of essential commodities would skyrocket during the year.

“I foresee that under the current realities, the CEFA will be stronger than the Naira. Also, the Dollar to Naira will rise to 1,400 naira and this will shake the economy so badly”, he said.

“Local rice will go to 45,000 naira while imported rice will be sold at 80,000 naira; Coca Cola will be 300 naira and pure {sachet} water will be sold at the rate of two for 100 naira. Biscuit will go to 100 naira; 150 and 200 naira while a bottle of palm oil will go as high as 2,000 naira. I foresee that fish will be very expensive in the market.

“I have not seen anything better for the future looks gloomy. The prices of essential commodities will skyrocket. There will be scarcity of flour, charcoal price will increase. I foresee an increase in the price of cocoa in the international market. There is nothing the government will do as regards Petroleum products for I foresee there will still be increment in the pump price of petrol even as there will be scarcity of petroleum products in 2024.

“I foresee the government in Nigeria will launch Digital currency. The spirit of God says Digital currency will not help our economic woes as expected. The digital currency will only help economy if government agrees to do the right things that will boost the growth of the economy”, he said.

“The Spirit of God says the Nigeria economy needs a lot of prayers for it to be revived. The economic policies and activities need to be well moderated and coordinated in order to achieve desired results.

Ayodele, who has recorded high degree of accuracy in his past predictions, called for prayers for the political leaders and urged the Nigeria’s Governors’ Forum to seek the face of God against bereavement.

“The Spirit of God says we need to pray fervently so that the Governors’ Forum will not be bereaved. Let us pray so that the Governors will not be getting confused or that the Governors will not be trading words with themselves. Let us rebuke through prayers what can cause misunderstanding in the Forum as revealed by the spirit of God. Let us pray so that no Governor will be involved in an accident, be indicted before leaving office or lose any of their aides in terrible circumstances”, he said.

“The Spirit of God says let us pray against problems in the Aso Presidential Villa. Let us pray against fire outbreak. Senate President must watch his health seriously in the month of August, September and October, he must not over do things.

“There will be serious moves underground to effect the removal of the National Security Adviser. I foresee that the current NSA will do more in rendering quality services to the country and the President on security related issues in sharp contrast to what the case used to be. The spirit of God says the moves to remove him will not see the light of the day. There will be serious moves to condemn most of his ways and actions in office. The spirit of God says the NSA should create the Spiritual Intelligence Department to coordinate Spiritual pronouncement and divine directives from God on security in the country,” he said.

