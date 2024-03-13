Axxela achieves EcoVadis Gold Medal for Sustainability

Axxela Limited, a leading sub-Saharan African gas and power company, has achieved a Gold Medal in the 2024 EcoVadis Sustainability Rating. This rating underscores Axxela’s steadfast commitment to sustainability, corporate social responsibility, and ethical business practices.

Ranked in the top 5% among companies evaluated by EcoVadis over the past twelve months, Axxela achieved an impressive 97 percentile rank, showcasing its dedication to continuous progress in sustainability and ESG practices. This accolade marks a significant advancement from its previous silver medal rating, highlighting the company’s increasing efforts in this domain.

In his words, Bolaji Osunsanya, CEO of Axxela, stated, “Achieving a Gold Medal in our 2024 Sustainability Rating from a globally renowned authority on business sustainability ratings, serves as a superior validation of Axxela’s unwavering commitment to environmental stewardship. Over the past years, we have worked tirelessly to ensure that we incorporate and embrace the principles of sustainability across our business operations for the benefit of our customers, employees, partners, and investors. This outcome is both an encouragement and motivation for us to persistently improve and do more.

Osunsanya reiterated Axxela’s pledge to promote sustainable and environmentally friendly practices, aligning with the UN SDG 9 Agenda on Industry, Innovation, and Infrastructure. He stated, “This achievement propels us to redouble our efforts towards a cleaner, more sustainable future while driving industrial growth in Nigeria and across West Africa.”

Tuoyo Ejueyitchie, General Counsel and Company Secretary, Axxela, said, this recognition is a testament to Axxela’s excellence and continued improvement in the area of Sustainability. “It is a true definition of team effort and general commitment to developing and adhering to processes and procedures that demonstrate our company’s dedication to maintaining world class Sustainability/ESG standards”.

To commemorate this accomplishment, EcoVadis will be planting a tree on behalf of Axxela through its partnership with One Tree Planted, a non-profit organisation focused on global reforestation.

Axxela Limited (“Axxela”) is the pioneer private sector developer of natural gas solutions and captive power generation in Nigeria; a company co-owned by Helios Investment Partners LLP and Sojitz Corporation. Axxela is a designated natural gas shipper on the West African Gas Pipeline (WAGP), and a member of the West African Power Pool (WAPP), delivering natural gas to about 200 industrial and commercial customers via a vast network of natural gas infrastructure.

With over 360km in natural gas pipeline infrastructure built, Axxela provides unique energy solutions primarily through its subsidiaries: Gaslink Nigeria Limited, Gas Network Services Limited, Central Horizon Gas Company Limited, and Transit Gas Nigeria Limited.