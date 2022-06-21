Attack on Lagos journalists: Sanwo-Olu visits  press crew office, vows to fish out perpetrators

-Govt to pay medical bills of injured reporters

Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu has ordered an investigation into Sunday’s attack on a bus conveying journalists on Lagos Island. The incident occurred between Ebute-Ero and Adeniji, Iga-Iduganran, during APC presidential candidate Asiwaju Bola Tinubu’s visit to the palace of the Oba of Lagos, Oba Rilwan Akiolu.

To show his compassion over the unfortunate incident, the Governor paid an unscheduled visit to the office of the press crew at Bagauda Kaltho inside Alausa Secretariat, Ikeja.

Sanwo-Olu was in company of his Chief of Staff, Mr Tayo Ayinde and other members of his entourage.

The Governor expressed sadness over the incident, saying it was a big shock for such deadly attack perpetrated on journalists.

In a statement signed by the State Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Mr Gbenga Omotoso, Governor Sanwo-Olu has directed also that those involved must be fished out and made to face the law, adding that the government would pick up the hospital bills of those injured in the incident.

He said: “Lagos State Government condemns the incident. We hold the media in high esteem and the government has always ensured that they have a conducive environment to perform their duties. Nobody or group will be allowed to destroy our cordial relationship with the media. Lagos has no room for hooligans.”

