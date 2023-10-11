Atiku denies forging his WAEC certificate

The Presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar, on Tuesday, spoke on the the discrepancies in his Senior School Certificate Examination (SSCE) certificate.

One of the aides of the formervice presidentt, Dele Momodu, gave the clarification in a post on X (formerly known as Twitter).

Momodu stated that the clarification was necessary following allegations of forgery against Atiku by members of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

He noted that some members of the ruling party had questioned the name ”Sadiq Abubakar” in Atiku’s WAEC certificate as against his other credentials.

Momodu said he forwarded the accusations to the former vice president, who also provided an answer for the discrepancy.

Momodu wrote, “The APC busybodies have been bombarding me with allegations of forgery against my Principal, ALHAJI ATIKU ABUBAKAR (GCON), which I immediately forwarded to him and here is his copious response: ‘Yes I used Sadiq Abubakar to sit for my WAEC and after passing my exams I went to swear an affidavit to say I am the same person as ATIKU Abubakar.

“I went to ABU as Atiku Abubakar and passed my Exams as Atiku Abubakar. Interviewed as Atiku Abubakar by the Federal Civil Service Commission and hired into the Customs Service as Atiku Abubakar. So where is forgery there?’ – ATIKU ABUBAKAR

“CAN THE APC social media bullies forward the deluge of questions in circulation to their boss and get instant and direct response…

I SALUTE ALHAJI ATIKU ABUBAKAR…”