Atiku appoints Saraki, Anyim, Secondus, others special advisers for 2023 campaign

Presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, Atiku Abubakar, has appointed several leaders of the party as special advisers for his presidential campaign.

The appointees are former Senate Presidents, Bukola Saraki as Special Envoy to the presidential candidate and Senator Pius Anyim, as Special Adviser.

Atiku also appointed former governor of Kano State, Senator Ibrahim Shekarau, former governor of Osun State, Prince Olagunsoye Oyinlola and Senator Ehigie Uzamere as special advisers.

Former national chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Prince Uche Secondus was also appointed as Technical Adviser to the presidential candidate.

The appointments are to take immediate effect.

Atiku charged the appointees to use their vast political experiences in ensuring that the PDP presidential campaign records resounding success in the 2023 election.

The appointments come two days after the All Progressives Congress Presidential Campaign Council released a 422-man list of powerbrokers as members of the council tasked with the responsibility to ensure victory for the party’s presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu, at the February poll in 2023.

However, the list which has former ministers, serving governors, and some other heavyweights did not include Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha; former Speaker of the House of Representatives, Yakubu Dogara; former Minister of State for Education, Chukwuemeka Nwajiuba, amongst others.

The APC said President Muhammadu Buhari ordered the exclusion of Osinbajo and Mustapha.

