Atiku affirms commitment to women, youths empowerment

Presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party and former Vice President of Nigeria, Atiku Abubakar has appointed Ms. Lynne Bassey as Special Assistant on Gender Issues and Women Advancement.

A statement signed by Paul Ibe, Media Adviser to Atiku says that the appointment is effective 1st of August, 2022.

Ms. Bassey is an alumnus of both University of Calabar where she is currently pursuing a Doctorate degree in Development Sociology and the Pan Atlantic University, Lagos Business School.

Her appointment as Special Assistant will make the fifth to be announced by the PDP presidential candidate in the past few weeks.

According to the statement, “Ms. Bassey’s appointment is in keeping with the promise by Atiku Abubakar to reserve a good percentage of his appointment, if elected President, for women and youths.”

