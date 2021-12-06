Champion Newspapers Limited
ASWAL inauguration of new executives book launch , induction of new matrons in Lagos

By Peter
L-r... Immediate past President (ASWAL) Anambara State Women Association Lagos ,  Dr (Mrs) Nkiruka Ifekwem, New President (ASWAL) Mrs. Rita Okoli ; President, Association of Anambra State Development Union (AASDU), Lagos, Chief Amechi Ebeledike, during the inauguration of new Executives book launch and induction of new matrons held in Lagos on 3/12/2021.
Immediate Past President (ASWAL) Anambara State Women Association Lagos ,  Dr (Mrs) Nkiruka Ifekwem, New President (ASWAL) Mrs. Rita Okoli ; President, Association of Anambra State Development Union (AASDU), Lagos, Chief Amechi Ebeledike (middle) and others During the inauguration of new Executives book launch and induction of new matrons.

L-r… Chairman Ukpor Improvement Union Lagos Branch Sir Barth Okechukwu, New President (ASWAL) Mrs. Rita Okoli ;President, Association of Anambra State Development Union (AASDU), Lagos,  Chief Amechi Ebeledike, CEO Dmison  Resoures Limited ; Chief Okoli Dominic .

L-r ...Esther Uyanna, Maureen Akpanebe, Chinwe Nwune and Rita Obiora.

L-r …Media and Publicity Director Advocates for Global Peace Form International ;Prince Ikemefuna Onah; immediate Past President (ASWAL) Anambara State Women Association Lagos , Dr (Mrs) Nkiruka Ifekwem and  Ngozi Maureen Ani.

Immediate past President (ASWAL) Anambara State Women Association Lagos ,  Dr (Mrs) Nkiruka Ifekwem (3rd Left), New President (ASWAL) Mrs. Rita Okoli (middle) and other members  during the inauguration of new Executives book launch and induction of new matrons held in Lagos on 3/12/2021….PHOTOS: CHINYERE IKEANYI.

 

