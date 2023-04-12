Champion Newspapers Limited
Assemblies of God Nigeria Lagos Mainland District National Easter Service

By Peter
L-r... Coordinator National Easter Retreat Lagos Mainland, Brother Precious Okolobo; Secretary   National Easter Retreat Lagos Mainland, Rev Oscar Nwafor; Guest Speaker Rev Stephen  Eni;  Guest Speaker, District superintendent of Assemblies of God Nigeria Ondo District Rev. Emmanuel  Ikechukwu ifezue;  his wife Rev (Mrs.) Francisca Ifezue; Guest Speaker  Rev Akindele Daudu; during  A 3 days National Easter Retreat on’ Pressing Forward’  Organized by General Council Assemblies of God Nigeria at Lagos Mainland District, held at  AGC Clegg in Surulere  Lagos on 9/4/2023... PHOTOS: CHINYERE IKEANYI.  
Cross section of the choristers singing on day two.

Cross Section of ministers.

Cross Section of worshippers on day two.

Cross section of the choristers singing on day one.

Worshippers praying to God, during  A 3 days National Easter Retreat on’ Pressing Forward’  organised by General Council Assemblies of God Nigeria, at Lagos Mainland District held at  AGC Clegg in Surulere  Lagos on 9/4/2023… PHOTOS: CHINYERE IKEANYI .

