Assemblies of God Nigeria Lagos Mainland District National Easter Service

Cross section of the choristers singing on day two.

Cross Section of ministers.

Cross Section of worshippers on day two.

Cross section of the choristers singing on day one.

Worshippers praying to God, during A 3 days National Easter Retreat on’ Pressing Forward’ organised by General Council Assemblies of God Nigeria, at Lagos Mainland District held at AGC Clegg in Surulere Lagos on 9/4/2023… PHOTOS: CHINYERE IKEANYI .

