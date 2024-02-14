Asaba Town shut down to honour Prof.Edozien’s passing

Barry Agbanigbi-Asaba

All major streets of Asaba, Delta State capital were deserted, commercial and business activities were temporarily put on hold, shops, market places, even barbing saloons were also shut down to ensure strict compliance.

Members of the local vigilantee, various community leaders barricaded all the major streets leading in and out of the State Capital.

Palace statement signed by Onihe of Asaba, Obi Ubaka Attor said the directive was in honour of the passing away of the Asagba of Asaba Prof. Chike Edozien.

A statement read by Palace Secretary, Chief Patrick Ndili said with heavy heart “we announce the transition unto enternal glory of our highly Revered Royal Father, the Asagba of Asaba, Prof. Chike Edozien”. He was hundred years old and the 13th Asagba of Asaba who ascended the throne on July 1st 1991.