NPF makes strides in combating crimes, significant arrests and rescues

Jonas Ezieke, Abuja

The Nigeria Police Force, through enhanced tactical deployments and collaborative efforts, has made remarkable progress in restoring order to troubled regions as numerous kidnap victims have been successfully rescued nationwide in February alone, bringing hope and relief to affected communities. Within the last two weeks alone, the NPF Tactical Squads comprising the Intelligence Response Squad (IRT) and Special Tactical Squad (STS) have made significant strides, resulting in the arrest of seventy-two (72) criminal suspects, including thirty-four (34) individuals involved in the kidnapping. Additionally, twenty-two (22) rescues were made, along with several other recoveries, within the last two weeks.

Following an ongoing investigation into the daily killings and unrest caused by rival secret cults in Edo State, operatives from FID-IRT arrested Edosa Obasuyi, Abumere Endurance, Monday Otubu, and Esther Abumere in the Ekpoma area of Edo State. The suspects confessed to being members of the Eiye confraternity and admitted to their involvement in the killings and cult activities in the mentioned area.

A search of their residences led to the recovery of two (2) pump-action guns, numerous voter cards belonging to different individuals, nineteen (19) live cartridges, four (4) expended cartridges, one wooden carved gun, illicit drugs, charms, and their cell phones. During interrogation, they affirmed that the killings in the state were carried out by the Eiye confraternity as a result of rivalry between Eiyes and Maphites. Efforts are underway to apprehend more fleeing members of the group and bring the area under the law.

Similarly, on January 27 2024, Operatives of the IRT apprehended one Bello Umar, a 28-year-old Fulani man from Tsafe LGA, Zamfara State, suspected of being a kidnapper along with approximately ten other gang members. He confessed their involvement in numerous kidnappings along the Abuja-Kaduna State expressway, with his base located in the Rigina Forest in Kaduna State. Bello Umar admitted to receiving ransom amounts ranging from ₦100 million to ₦40 million. Upon his arrest, ₦2.2 million, his share from a recent ransom collection, was recovered.

In another case, upon receiving information that an unknown caller threatened the inhabitants of Kwarra Village under Shiriro LGA of Niger State. Detailed investigation revealed that the caller had threatened to attack the village unless 4 million Naira was paid to him. Police operatives immediately swung into action and successfully arrested one Lawal Mohammed aged 22. Upon arrest and consequent investigation, it was revealed that the suspect had once escaped from police custody before his arrest. He further confessed that he had given out the number of his uncle who happened to be the village head to the kidnappers to obtain money from the proceeds.

Also, operatives of the FID-STS intercepted the movement of military accoutrements from Kaduna to Zamfara state precisely Shinkafi LGA. In the process, a spot search was conducted and the following items were recovered; 10 sets of military camouflage uniforms, 10 pieces of camel pack, 12 military hats, 3 cardigans, 3 t-shirts, 2 belts, and 3 anklets. Two suspects – Mushiri Abubakar aged 28, and Ahmed Mohammed aged 40 were arrested. Mushiri Abubakar confessed that he is a childhood friend of an Airforce personnel attached to the Airforce base in Kaduna state who served for only five years before being court marshalled and introduced the idea of selling military accoutrements to Mushiri Abubakar. Further investigation revealed that same Mushiri Abubakar had supplied military materials to the Notorious Bello Turji.

The Inspector General of Police, IGP Kayode Adeolu Egbetokun, , underscores that the Nigeria Police Force remains steadfast in its commitment to ensuring the safety and security of all Nigerians. He noted that the recent achievements reflect the dedication of the Force to combating crime and restoring peace to troubled regions even as public safety and security remain top priorities.

Force Spokesman ACP Muyiwa Adejobi who paraded the suspects said that they would be arraigned in the nation law courts to ensure that justice is served on the cases before the Police authorities.