FAVOUR ISHEMBER, ABUJA

Authorities of the Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) is

is poised to raising the standard of enforcement using Information Communication Technology (ICT) in carrying out enforcement in the nation’s capital city.

The Director, Directorate of Road Transport Services, Dr. Abulateef dropped this hint during and inspection and crushing of substandard vehicles and motorcycles, on Monday in Abuja

The Director said the infor-Tech will soon be implemented as a lot of work have been put in place to effect the operation.

According to him: “I could say they are still in pilot stage, but very soon we will activate them, and you will see very few of our men doing the operations manually”.

Dr. Abdulateef who led a delegation in the inspection of impounded vehicles at various DRTS Offices said the Service has activated evening raids to ensure the obtrusion of all substandard vehicles playing the city in the guise of commercial business, whereas many of them are running the city to perpetrate crime.

“So, for the last two weeks under review, we have taken well over 130 substandard vehicles which we took you people round to see them”

“The idea is to ensure that we return the city back to sanity, to remove all traces of insecurity and then to ensure seamless traffic flow in the capital city”

“This is an assignment that we have taken upon us in line with the vision of the current administration to guarantee zero tolerance to insecurity in the FCT”

This we will continue to do. We will not rest on our oars, until we ensure that all substandard vehicles that are being used for criminality are removed from the city”, he assured.

Reacting on the operation of one chance, he said:”We have substantially reduced the level of criminality that is associated with once because what we started doing in the last one month is to ensure that there is no businesses on the road corridor

“We have been pushing them back to the existing taxi ranks and then for those who still want to engage vehicles outside the taxi ranks may be doing so at their own risk

“But for the time being, I think there is a substantial reduction in the rate of one chance criminal activities in the city”

Dr. Abulateef explained that the individuals arrested on the basis of crime, will be handed over to the police for prosecution. While the impounded vehicles will be subjected to all standard verification for registration, road worthiness and the rest.

“Some of the vehicles that are here, some of them will be made to face the mobile court. The mobile court will decide the kind of penalty that will be given to them.

“But we have seen that there are some that definitely will not go back to the road. We are going to invite the owner, we will ask them to pick whatever is valuable in the vehicle, and the vehicle will be crushed” he said.