Housing Ministry, AWTPN synergies to Reduce Housing Deficit

Favour Ishember, Abuja

Worried by the increasing non-availability of housing in the country, the Association of Women Town Planners in Nigeria (AWTPN) has sought a partnership with the Federal Ministry of Housing and Urban Development, to reverse the trend.

The National Chairman of the Association, Rekiyat Ahuoiza Fache, disclosed this over the weekend, in a chat with a section of the media.

Fache, who led other executive members of the Association on a courtesy call on the Housing and Urban Development Minister, Musa Dangiwa, stated that the visit became imperative to discuss areas of common interests.

She stressed that her association was particularly concerned with the rate of growing lack of shelter in the country and was determined to working with the Ministry with a view to providing qualitatative and affordable housing to all Nigerians wherever they live.

The Chairman congratulated the Minister on his appointment which she described as deserving, putting the square peg in a square hole and timely, adding that the women architects would support and partner the Ministry with a view to ensuring reduction of housing deficit in the country.

In his response, the Minister extended appreciation of the ministry to the Association of Women Town Planners in Nigeria, especially its leadership for the visit and desire to partner the ministry.

He reiterated commitment to working with the Association, saying the coming together of women architects was “a force for good.”

Other executive members of the Association on the courtesy call include, Maryam Abbas Omolori (Exco Member, FCT Chapter); Mairo Danladi (National General Secretary); and Halima Sadiya Mohammed who is a member of the Association.