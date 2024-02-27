Gov. Kefas flags -off rehabilitation of Danbaba Suntai Airport’s Runway and commissions Two(2) Fire Trucks

Emmanuel Awari-Jalingo

The Governor of Taraba State Dr Agbu Kefas has officially flagged off the rehabilitation of the Runway of the Danbaba Suntai airport in Jalingo and commissioned two fire fighting trucks procured by his administration for the airport.

Speaking at the occasion, Dr. Agbu Kefas said the work is aimed at providing the people of the state with befitting airport for business activities and movement in and out of the state.

“My administration’s commitment to put in place the needed infrastructures for better service delivery to the people.

“Firefighting trucks were among the rescue equipment required by the airport to operate effectively.

“The airport when fixed, the youth of the state will be trained in aviation among others.

Speaking, the representative of the company handling the project said they have the expertise to successfully implement the project and assured that they will improve the quality of the airport.

On his part, the Commissioner of Transport, Hon Yakubu Yakubu, lauded the Governor of Taraba state Dr Agbu Kefas for reopening the airport and and working on remodeling it.

He said that the official Flag-Off of the Rehabilitation of Existing Runway, perimeter Fence, Construction of Drainages for errosion control and commissioning of Fire trucks at Danbaba Suntai Airport, Jalingo, is an infrastructure that brought about constant flight operations at the Danbaba Suntai Airport.