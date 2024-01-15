Armed Forces Remembrance Day: Nigeria will rise again, Says Abiodun

Ogun State Governor Prince Dapo Abiodun has called on Nigerians to have faith in the current political system, the government and its leaders, saying the country is on the verge of rising again.

He also called on them to shun all acts of violence or acts that do not define them as people.

The governor stated this during the 2024 Armed Forces Remembrance Day, held at the Arcade Ground, Oke-Mosan, Abeokuta.

Prince Abiodun also called on Nigerians to continue to be their brother’s keeper, urging them to stay away from sowing discord among themselves.

The governor urged Nigerians to subscribe to the spirit of nation-building and nationalism while supporting the families of fallen heroes.

“Let us eschew the spirit of brotherhood amongst ourselves. Let us uphold the spirit of not just nationhood but optimism. Let us have faith in our system, our government, and our leaders. Nigeria is on the verge of rising again.

“For those of us who are not privileged or bold enough to join the armed forces, we should subscribe to nation-building and patriotism.

“We should not be the ones that continue to sow the seed of discord amongst ourselves. We should not begin to fan the flame of discord amongst ourselves; let us be our brother’s keeper.

“Let us shun all acts of violence or acts that do not define us as a people, acts that do not define us as citizens of the biggest conglomeration of black people on the continent,” he said.

Prince Abiodun charged Nigerians to show an act of kindness to the patriots who paid the ultimate price for defending the territorial integrity of the country by reaching out to the families they left behind, saying that the government could not do it alone.

The highlight of the event included the release of pigeons to signify peace and the laying of a wreath by Governor Abiodun, Speaker of the state House of Assembly, Olakunle Oluomo, the Chief Judge, Hon. Justice Mosunmola Dipeolu, Alake and paramount ruler of Egbaland, Oba Micheal Adedotun Gbadebo.

Others were the Akarigbo and Chairman, Ogun State Council of Obas, Oba Babatunde Ajayi, the Olu of Ilaro and paramount ruler of Yewaland, Oba Kehinde Olugbenle and the Awujale of Ijebuland, Oba Sikiru Kayode Adetona who was represented by the Orimolusi of Ijebu-Igbo, Oba Lawrence Adebajo.

For a better society

—————————————————————–

Kindly follow us across all our social media platforms to stay up-to-date with the latest news and happenings in Nigeria and across the globe.

Facebook – https://facebook.com/championnewsonline

Instagram – https://instagram.com/championnewsonline

Twitter– @championnewsng