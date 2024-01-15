Uninterrupted power supply : Minister of Power vows to tackle saboteurs

JOSEPH OKWUOFU, Ibadan

The Minister of Power, Chief Bayo Adelabu has vowed to tackle saboteurs and elements of destruction in the power sector, to ensure a regular supply of electricity to Nigerians.

Chief Adelabu noted that despite intense efforts by unpatriotic elements to sabotage the government’s huge investment in the sector, he was determined to stop the wicked activities of saboteurs in the sector to deliver on the promises of President Tinubu.

The Minister was on a working visit to Oyo state, to access the health condition of power installations in the country with a view to upgrading facilities to ensure uninterrupted power supply to Nigerians.

Though Chief Adelabu admitted the unrelenting effort of some unscrupulous elements to undermine the government’s good intentions at ensuring a regular supply of power, he said he was more determined to wage unstoppable war against saboteurs in the power sector to achieve the vision of President Bola Tinubu for Nigerians under the renewed hope agenda.

The Minister’s first point of call today ( Monday) was the Transmission Substation, Ayede, Ibadan under the Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) where he met and addressed management and members of staff of the company.

He promised to build an additional Substation to compliment the 46-year-old Ayede Substation to ensure a steady electricity supply to Ibadan and its environs.

Chief Adelabu and his entourage after the 46-year-old Ayede Substation, also visited the Headquarters of the Ibadan Electricity Distribution Company (IBEDC ), Ring Road, Ibadan.

The Minister will also pay a courtesy call on the governor, Engr Seyi Makinde at the Governor’s Office, Agodi Secretariat Complex, Ibadan to discuss areas of collaboration in the power sector.

He will then move to the Ogbomoso axis where he’s expected to commission some projects.

While explaining that he was in the state to seek the support and collaboration of key stakeholders in the sector, the Minister vowed that no amount of efforts of the saboteurs would deter him from achieving the mandate to deliver regular supply electricity to Nigerians.

Chief Adelabu reiterated that the only way to achieve President Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda is to ensure consistent upgrade of the facilities, motivate staff, and improve performance with a view to providing uninterrupted electricity supply to Nigerians.

Present at the Ayede Transmission Substation, Ayede, are the Managing Director ( MD), Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN), Mr. Abdul-Lateef Azeez, Head of Station, Engr Akinkunmi Olubunmi and members of staff of the station.

For a better society

—————————————————————–

Kindly follow us across all our social media platforms to stay up-to-date with the latest news and happenings in Nigeria and across the globe.

Facebook – https://facebook.com/championnewsonline

Instagram – https://instagram.com/championnewsonline

Twitter– @championnewsng