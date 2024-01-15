Access Holdings acquires Megatech Insurance Brokers

COMFORT EKELEME, Business Editor

Access Holdings Plc said it has obtained all required regulatory approvals to acquire Megatech Insurance Brokers Ltd.

Megatech is an insurance brokerage company licensed by the National Insurance Commission (NAICOM).

The Group stated this in a notice to the investing public and the Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX).

The Company Secretary, Mr. Sunday Ekwochi in a statement said the acquisition of the company complemented Access Holdings bouquet of product offerings in pursuit of its vision.

He noted that the vision of the Holdings was to build globally connected community of ecosystems inspired by Africa for the world.

According to him, following the acquisition, Megatech will endeavour to create a world where risk is efficiently managed, so that the companies can confidently seek and seize opportunities for growth.

“Access Holdings is pleased to inform the investing public and the Nigerian Exchange Ltd (NGX) that it has obtained all required regulatory approvals for the acquisition of Megatech Insurance Brokers Ltd.

“Megatech Insurance Brokers is an insurance brokerage company licensed and regulated by the National Insurance Commission,” he said.

Commenting, Dr Herbert Wigwe, Group Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Access Holdings, said that acquisition was a natural step of the company’s evolution as a globally connected community and ecosystem.

Wigwe stated that this aligned with the Holding’s mission to build and sustain one global platform, open for anyone to join and be connected to exceptional opportunities.

He added that the company would design and provide intelligent solutions that mitigate the unique risks faced by individuals and businesses.

According to the CEO, this is as needed in an ever-changing world using leading risk management tools and governance standards.