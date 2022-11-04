Arise Women’s Conference on Appointment held in Lagos

L-r…Lagos State Deputy Governor, Dr. Obafemi Hamzat, with Convener,/CEO Arise Women, conference Dr. Siju Iluyomade.

L-r…Former First lady of Nasarawa State, Dr. Mairo Tanko Al-Makura; wife of Deputy Governor of Kwara State, Mrs. Tokunbo Alabi, former first lady of Imo State Mrs, Nneoma Nkechi Rochas Okorocha ‘Convener, Arise, Women, conference Dr. Siju Iluyomade.

L-r Ambassador Regina Edzuwah ; Mrs Aderanti Aborowa .Vice Chancellor-Elect, University of Lagos Prof Sade Ogunsola, CEO of Double Portions Bakery in Lagos. Mrs.Iyabo Ladipo.

Convener Arise Women, conference Dr. Siju Iluyomade; (4th Left) pose with members.

L-r…Pastor Adeyemo; Pastor Trevor Akindele; Pastor Idowu Iluyomade and others.

Arise Women Executive Mrs. Doyin Arueyingho (right) with other members.

L-r… Mrs. Aderanti Aborowa; Vice Chancellor-Elect, University of Lagos Prof Sade Ogunsola and chairperson of the Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NiDCOM), Hon Abike Dabiri-Erewa.

L-r… Convener, Arise Women, Dr. Siju Iluyomade; Vice Chancellor-Elect, University of Lagos Prof. Sade Ogunsola and CEO of Double Portions Bakery in Lagos. Mrs.Iyabo Ladipo.

Cross Section of Arise Women Members during the Arise Women’s Conference on by Appointment held in Lagos on 29/10/2022…PHOTO: CHINYERE IKEANYI.

For a better society

—————————————————————–

Kindly follow us across all our Social Media platforms to stay up-to-date with the latest news and happenings in Nigeria and Across the Globe.

Facebook – https://facebook.com/championnewsonline

Instagram – https://instagram.com/championnewsonline