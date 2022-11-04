Champion Newspapers Limited
Arise Women’s Conference on Appointment held in Lagos

L-r... Former Lagos State Deputy Governor, Princess Mrs Sarah Sosan ‘Convener,/CEO Arise Women, conference  Dr Siju Iluyomade;  first Lady of  Lagos State , Dr. Mrs. Ibijoke Sanwo-Olu, during the  Arise Womens Conference on by Appointment  held in Lagos recently ... PHOTO: CHINYERE IKEANYI.
L-r…Lagos State  Deputy Governor, Dr. Obafemi Hamzat, with Convener,/CEO Arise Women, conference  Dr. Siju Iluyomade.

L-r…Former First lady of Nasarawa State, DrMairo Tanko Al-Makura; wife of  Deputy  Governor of Kwara State,  Mrs. Tokunbo Alabi,  former first lady of  Imo State  Mrs, Nneoma Nkechi Rochas Okorocha ‘Convener, Arise, Women, conference  Dr. Siju Iluyomade.

L-r  Ambassador Regina Edzuwah ; Mrs Aderanti Aborowa .Vice Chancellor-Elect, University of Lagos Prof  Sade Ogunsola, CEO of Double Portions Bakery in Lagos. Mrs.Iyabo Ladipo.

Convener Arise Women, conference  Dr. Siju Iluyomade; (4th Left) pose with members.

L-r…Pastor Adeyemo;  Pastor Trevor Akindele; Pastor Idowu Iluyomade and others.

Arise Women Executive Mrs. Doyin  Arueyingho (right) with other members.

L-r… Mrs. Aderanti Aborowa; Vice Chancellor-Elect, University of Lagos Prof  Sade Ogunsola and chairperson of the Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NiDCOM), Hon  Abike Dabiri-Erewa.

L-r…  Convener, Arise Women, Dr. Siju Iluyomade;   Vice Chancellor-Elect, University of Lagos Prof.  Sade Ogunsola and  CEO of Double Portions Bakery in Lagos. Mrs.Iyabo Ladipo.

Cross Section of Arise Women Members during the  Arise Women’s Conference on by Appointment held in Lagos on  29/10/2022…PHOTO: CHINYERE IKEANYI.

 

