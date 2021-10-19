Champion Newspapers Limited
Arise Walk for Life held in Lagos

L-R... Falcon goalkeeper, Ann Agumanu-Chiejine; Former Super Eagles stars, Austin Euguafon; Victor Ikpeba: Daniel Amokachi; Tijani Babangida; Ogun State first Lady, Mrs. Bamidele Abiodun; Convener, Arise Women, Dr Siju Iluyomade and Miss World, United Nations, Hadassah Allaputa during the 13th Edition of Arise Walk for Life at Lekki link Bridge  16/10/2021... PHOTOS: CHINYERE IKEANYI.
L-r …Pastor Trevor Akindele; Chairman/Group CEO, First Primus W.A, Ogilvy Nigeria Limited, Otunba Seni Adetu, Director Odu’a Investment Company Limited, Otunba Bimbola Ashiru and PastorAdeyemo.

Convener  Arise women Conference  ,  Dr Siju Iluyomade, (middle) pose with friends during the Arise  Walk for life , theme’ I choose life’.

L-r … Pastor Idowu Iluyomade ; A Nigerian Dancer Dr Kafayat Shafau-Ameh, (Kaffy) Founder & Chief Executive Officer of JSK Consulting Group, Janet Adetu during the dancing exercise.

Cross section of the participants during the Arise walk  life ; theme’ I choose life’.

Pastor Idowu Iluyomade (right) Leading participants during the Arise walk for  life ; theme’ I choose life.

L-r…Pastor Trevor Akindele; Pastor Uche Iheakanwa, his wife  GMD/Editor-in-Chief  Champion Newspapers Limited  Dr (Mrs.) Nwadiuto Iheakanwa, CEO Saheeto International LimitedPrince Saheed Kekere Ekun .

L-r …Arise walk   Dr Siju Iluyomade, with A Nigerian Dancer Dr Kafayat Shafau-Ameh, (Kaffy).

Boat participating, during Arise Walk for Life at Lekki at ikoyi link Bridge.

Pastor Idowu Iluyomade (3rd Left)  Acting President Medical Women’s Assocition of Nigeria Lagos state branch Dr (Mrs.) Ibironke Sodeinde ,Dr Tokunbo Oluwole and others.

L-r… Janet Adetu, Pastor Idowu Iluyomade, Otunba Seni Adetu and  Otunba Bimbola Ashiru.

Cross Section of the Participants, during the Arise walk for  life ; theme’ I choose life. Held in Lagos on  16/10/2021 …PHOTOS :CHINYERE IKEANYI .

 

 

