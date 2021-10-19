Arise Walk for Life held in Lagos

L-r …Pastor Trevor Akindele; Chairman/Group CEO, First Primus W.A, Ogilvy Nigeria Limited, Otunba Seni Adetu, Director Odu’a Investment Company Limited, Otunba Bimbola Ashiru and PastorAdeyemo.

Convener Arise women Conference , Dr Siju Iluyomade, (middle) pose with friends during the Arise Walk for life , theme’ I choose life’.

L-r … Pastor Idowu Iluyomade ; A Nigerian Dancer Dr Kafayat Shafau-Ameh, (Kaffy) Founder & Chief Executive Officer of JSK Consulting Group, Janet Adetu during the dancing exercise.

Cross section of the participants during the Arise walk life ; theme’ I choose life’.

Pastor Idowu Iluyomade (right) Leading participants during the Arise walk for life ; theme’ I choose life.

L-r…Pastor Trevor Akindele; Pastor Uche Iheakanwa, his wife GMD/Editor-in-Chief Champion Newspapers Limited Dr (Mrs.) Nwadiuto Iheakanwa, CEO Saheeto International Limited, Prince Saheed Kekere Ekun .

L-r …Arise walk Dr Siju Iluyomade, with A Nigerian Dancer Dr Kafayat Shafau-Ameh, (Kaffy).

Boat participating, during Arise Walk for Life at Lekki at ikoyi link Bridge.

Pastor Idowu Iluyomade (3rd Left) Acting President Medical Women’s Assocition of Nigeria Lagos state branch Dr (Mrs.) Ibironke Sodeinde ,Dr Tokunbo Oluwole and others.

L-r… Janet Adetu, Pastor Idowu Iluyomade, Otunba Seni Adetu and Otunba Bimbola Ashiru.

Cross Section of the Participants, during the Arise walk for life ; theme’ I choose life. Held in Lagos on 16/10/2021 …PHOTOS :CHINYERE IKEANYI .

For a better society