The Elevation Church Refutes False Reports of Investment in Imagine Global

The Elevation Church has refuted a false reports making rounds in the social media that it is an investor in Imagine Global Solutions Ltd (Imagine Lenders)

In a statement signed by the TEC’s ,Head of Communications, Onomo Ukwa, the church said ‘’The attention of the Trustees of The Elevation Church has been drawn to an online news item purporting to directly link The Elevation Church (TEC) with a company known as Imagine Global Solutions Ltd (Imagine Lenders) as an investor; with an alleged investment sum of five hundred million naira.

According to the statement,’ We would ordinarily not respond or indeed join issues on such matters in the media. However, to prevent the public from misconstruing the silence of the Church as an admission of the unfounded publication, we, recognising the Church’s moral and legal obligation of accountability, probity and transparency in the conduct of her affairs, have decided to provide this response.’

The Elevation Church is an Incorporated Trustee registered under the extant Companies and Allied Matters Act (‘CAMA’) with the object of charities and the advancement of the kingdom of God. In other words, the mandate of the Church for the past eleven years of existence has been centered around the propagation of the gospel of Christ and meeting the spiritual and physical needs of members and non-members through charitable outreaches and programmes.

It is in view of the foregoing that we refute in its entirety the publication that the Church has any business interest or investment in Imagine Global Solutions Ltd. We urge the public to totally disregard the report as there is no iota of truth in the publication. The Elevation Church has no such investment, whatsoever. From inception, as an institution, we set internal and external systems and processes that have allowed us to operate with high standards of financial probity and accountability, as faithful stewards under God.

We thank everyone, members and non-members, who have sought direct additional clarification on the issue. We reiterate our commitment, without distraction, to continue to pursue our God-given mandate of developing members to be witnesses for Christ and empowering them to achieve the highest levels of distinction and greatness in life through service.