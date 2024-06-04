Aregbesola no longer a member of Osun APC -Party secretary

Tunde Adeleke, Osogbo

The Osun State chapter of the All Progressive Congress, APC, on Tuesday disclosed that it is yet to commence membership registration in the state, noting that the party is unaware of the ongoing registration.

It would be recalled that the former governor, Rauf Aregbesola, over the weekend directed membership registration of its caucus, Omoluabi Progressives, which has generated confusion within the party.

Meanwhile, in a communique issued after a stakeholders meeting in Osogbo, the state party chairman, Tajudeen Lawal, clarified that the party has not started any membership registration in the state and any form of registration on behalf of the party is unknown to any organ of the party

However, the Osun APC Secretary, Kamoru Alao, has disclosed that the immediate past minister of interior, Rauf Aregbesola is no longer a member of the party.

Kamoru held that the party awaits the nation’s apex body decision on the ex governor Aregbesola, as it has notified the national secretariat of Aregbesola’s distraction.

kamoru said, “The registration of our party, APC will start tomorrow when the national chairman of the party will inaugurate the committee that will train the trainers at the local levels.

“The one we are referring to in this is the one being organised by the Omoluabi group led by former governor, Rauf Aregbesola, we are discouraging our members who are loyal party APC member not to go there to register because Omoluabi as a group is not a member of our party in Osun state.

“Rauf Aregbesola in as far as we are concerned in Osun APC, we have been saying it severally that he is no more a member of APC in Osun State.

“We have taken steps three times to notify the national secretariat that Aregbesola is giving us distractions in APC affairs in the state and then the party at the national level should do the needful in dealing with him. He is a national figure, we know. But if we can not handle his case in this state, we have referred his matter to national secretariat and I know, soonest that they are going to act on it.”