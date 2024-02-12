Champion Newspapers Limited
APWEN, Lagos Chapter in collaboration with Ajeromi-Ifelodun Local Govt, Int’l Women, Girls in Science held in Lagos

L-r... Chairman, Association of Professional Women Engineers of Nigeria (APWEN)  Lagos Chapter, Engr Dr. Atinuke  Owolabi;  Student, Andrew Joy; Audu Deborah; Guest Speaker, Federal Controller of Works in Lagos State, Engr  Olukorede Kesha; Enukoha David; Benjamin Favour; during the Women in Science Leadership; a new Era for Sustainability Theme’ Full and Equal Access for Girls in STEM’ held at  Bola Ige Millenium Senior Secondary School Tolu Schools Complex Ajegunle Lagos on 9/2/2024 ... PHOTOS:CHINYERE IKEANYI.
L-r…  APWEN Lagos STEM Committee Lead ,EngrLois Adeibukun Adeyemo; Chairman, Association of Professional Women Engineers of Nigeria (APWEN)  Lagos Chapter, Engr Dr. Atinuke  Owolabi; Federal Controller of Works in Lagos State, Engr Olukorede Kesha; Financial  Secretary, Engr Oluwashina Adebayo;   Engr Rita Mekwunye and Engr Oluwafunmike Oluwasola.

L-r… Assistant Publicity   Secretary  Engr  Onyekachi Nnazor; Ex-Officio 1, Engr Stella John-Taiwo; APWEN Lagos STEM Committee Lead, Engr. Lois Adeibukun Adeyemo; Chairman, Association of Professional Women Engineers of Nigeria (APWEN)  Lagos Chapter, Engr Dr. Atinuke  Owolabi; Federal Controller of Works in Lagos State, Engr  Olukorede Kesha; Financial  Secretary, Engr Oluwashina Adebayo.

From 4th Left… Chairman, Association of Professional Women Engineers of Nigeria (APWEN)  Lagos Chapter, Engr Dr. Atinuke  Owolabi;  Director  Co-Curriculum, Science and Technology, Education District  V Agboju, Mr. BANKOLE M, Olaribigbe; Federal Controller of Works in Lagos State, Engr  Olukorede Kesha; Engr  Modinat  Ogundele; Treasurer, Engr Fatimoh Opeloyeru and others.

Chairman, Association of Professional Women Engineers of Nigeria (APWEN) Lagos Chapter, Engr Dr. Atinuke  Owolabi, addressing the Student at  Tolu Schools Complex Ajegunle Lagos.

Chairman, Association of Professional Women Engineers of Nigeria (APWEN)  Lagos Chapter, Engr Dr. Atinuke  Owolabi (middle) Members of (APWEN) and the Student in a group pictures, during the Women in Science Leadership; a new Era for Sustainability Theme’ Full and Equal Access for Girls in STEM’ held at  Bola Ige Millenium Senior Secondary School Tolu Schools Complex Ajegunle Lagos on 9/2/2024 … PHOTOS: CHINYERE IKEANYI.

 

