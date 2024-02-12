APWEN, Lagos Chapter in collaboration with Ajeromi-Ifelodun Local Govt, Int’l Women, Girls in Science held in Lagos

L-r… APWEN Lagos STEM Committee Lead ,Engr. Lois Adeibukun Adeyemo; Chairman, Association of Professional Women Engineers of Nigeria (APWEN) Lagos Chapter, Engr Dr. Atinuke Owolabi; Federal Controller of Works in Lagos State, Engr Olukorede Kesha; Financial Secretary, Engr Oluwashina Adebayo; Engr Rita Mekwunye and Engr Oluwafunmike Oluwasola.

L-r… Assistant Publicity Secretary Engr Onyekachi Nnazor; Ex-Officio 1, Engr Stella John-Taiwo; APWEN Lagos STEM Committee Lead, Engr. Lois Adeibukun Adeyemo; Chairman, Association of Professional Women Engineers of Nigeria (APWEN) Lagos Chapter, Engr Dr. Atinuke Owolabi; Federal Controller of Works in Lagos State, Engr Olukorede Kesha; Financial Secretary, Engr Oluwashina Adebayo.

From 4th Left… Chairman, Association of Professional Women Engineers of Nigeria (APWEN) Lagos Chapter, Engr Dr. Atinuke Owolabi; Director Co-Curriculum, Science and Technology, Education District V Agboju, Mr. BANKOLE M, Olaribigbe; Federal Controller of Works in Lagos State, Engr Olukorede Kesha; Engr Modinat Ogundele; Treasurer, Engr Fatimoh Opeloyeru and others.

Chairman, Association of Professional Women Engineers of Nigeria (APWEN) Lagos Chapter, Engr Dr. Atinuke Owolabi, addressing the Student at Tolu Schools Complex Ajegunle Lagos.

Chairman, Association of Professional Women Engineers of Nigeria (APWEN) Lagos Chapter, Engr Dr. Atinuke Owolabi (middle) Members of (APWEN) and the Student in a group pictures, during the Women in Science Leadership; a new Era for Sustainability Theme’ Full and Equal Access for Girls in STEM’ held at Bola Ige Millenium Senior Secondary School Tolu Schools Complex Ajegunle Lagos on 9/2/2024 … PHOTOS: CHINYERE IKEANYI.

For a better society

—————————————————————–

Kindly follow us across all our social media platforms to stay up-to-date with the latest news and happenings in Nigeria and across the globe.

Facebook – https://facebook.com/championnewsonline

Instagram – https://instagram.com/championnewsonline

Twitter– @championnewsng