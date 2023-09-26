Apostle Sam C. Godwin set for Annual program, *”I MUST TESTIFY 2023″, Prayers for Nigeria at 63

The Nigerian political climate has been characterized by people of questionable character and morals. This singular position has put the nation in a backward spiral, a nation with so much prospect and potential yet so little progress and development.

In recent times and seasons where Christians are far from God’s plan for their lives, there is a strong need for the Prophetic and Apostolic to bring direction. The average Christian lacks clarity about His present, and even His future. This ignorance is the reason for so many downfalls, mishaps, delays, and so on.

Christians should be fully aware of God’s intentions for their lives. The confusion and dilemma they go through is not what God wants. This is why Apostle Samuel Chidiebere Godwin, the presiding pastor of Revival Intercessors Ministries Int’l has virtually and literally left no stone unturned as they set for their annual program, I MUST TESTIFY (IMT) 2023 a dimension of a must-attend power-packed program for Nigerians which will also be streamed live on Facebook, Instagram, YouTube, etc.

The long-expected event has over time shown the manifestation of God in these modern times. It has been described as a testament to the efficacy of the Holy Ghost in the lives of those who seek God in truth and faithfulness.

The program which is themed Manifestation of the Sons is slated to commence on the 1st-21st of October 2023, 5 pm daily, at the Church auditorium, 1, Elder Lazarus Kalagbor Avenue, off Rumukalagbor Elekalahia link road, Port Harcourt.

Guests Ministers of God will be on the ground with a stupendous and corrosive anointing to deliver, prophesy, heal save. The likes of Rev Dr (Amb) Don Odunze, Pastor Hephzibah Zibah, Bishop Blessed Moses, Rev Francis Sopuruchi, Rev Philip Tom, among others, while Apostle & Pst (Mrs) Samuel Chidiebere Godwin remain the host.

Shedrack J, Minister Achor, Minister Jack Jones, Minister Ale, Ojuma O, Chioma-O, will be bringing down God’s presence with electrified praises and worship.

As the nation is preparing to celebrate her independence, Nigeria @ 63 on October 1st, Apostle Sam C Godwin is set to dispense God’s power in this upcoming program to pray for Nigerians and the political leaders as the power of God would be available to meet all expectations and the prophetic would be at its peak. He assured of God’s visitation as there would be answers to prayers.