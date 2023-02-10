Champion Newspapers Limited
APC supporters troll me for supporting Obi – Mr Macaroni

People & Power
By Peter
7
Famous Nigerian social activist and skit maker, Debo Adebayo, better known as Mr. Macaroni, has accused the supporters of the All Progressives Congress, APC, of trolling and cyberbullying.

Mr. Macaroni lamented that APC supporters have been trolling and cyberbullying him for supporting Peter Obi, the presidential candidate of the Labour Party, LP.

His statement was contained in a post via his verified Twitter handle on Friday.

Mr. Macaroni, who wrote in pidgin English, said he would not be forced to vote for a candidate against his wishes.

He wrote: “If we can talk about bullying, na APC trolls bully pass.

No curse dem never curse me finish because I say na Peter Obi I go vote for.

I have said it severally. No, be a fight. Vote your own make I vote my own. Na by force to vote for una candidate?”

 

