APC ‘ll salvage Nigeria from hunger, says Tinubu, hands over Abia guber flag to Emenike

Uzodimma urges party leaders to close ranks to win elections

Steve Unegbu, Umuahia

The APC presidential candidate Asiwaja Bola Ahmed Tinubu has disclosed that APC will salvage Nigeria from hunger and put program in education as priority

Asiwaja Tinubu who made this known during the APC presidential rally and Gubernatorial Campaign flag-off Abia State held in Umuahia Township stadium handed over the gubernatorial party flag to chief Emenike Ikechi as the candidate of the party in Abia State as well as urged people to go to polls with their PVCs and vote for his party APC .

He appealed to Chief Uche Ogah to please stop all court actions and come for them to discuss the issue in his living room and not to stop involving a third party in the issue.

In his words,” Concerning Abia Gubernatorial candidate, whether they are in court or not in court, my position is that Emenike Ikechi is the candidate flying out party flag .

” I appeal to Chief Uche Ogah to please stop all court actions, come let us discuss that in my living room.”We follow the footsteps of our fathers and grand fathers and we are politicians, we put the party together.

” Chief Uche Ogah my friend and person and member of our party,why are you taking it to third party who are politically neutral ? Please Uche come home and let us talk this matter over ”

He appealed to Abians to vote for him in presidential election in February, and all APC candidates for senator and the House of representatives and on 11th of March,2023 they should vote for Chief Emenike Ikechi for Governorship election, added that,” You owe me, you owe Nigeria three finger prints, one is president, second senator, third one is House of representatives, if you finish voting just go and pray,do not announce any result on your own”

He expressed appreciation to Abia people for turning out en masse to welcome him said their turn out will serve as encouragement and has made him extremely happy.Earlier in his speech, the APC Governorship candidate,Abia State,chief Ikechi Emenike said the APC presidential candidate is welcomed by the people of Abia , said Abia State is APC and waiting for the day for it to be announced by the glory of God.

He pointed out that as the Abia APC gubernatorial candidate,he is the father to all and assured that although some members have strayed,that he is going to call them to order,added that what unit them is much more than what will divide them ,maintaining that,” We are one APC family”

He said Abians should go home and win the election, said,” let me tell you something,they have resolved to stop us from victory but I want to tell you that we must work for power because power is not served

The Imo state Governor His excellency chief Hope Uzodinma,the deputy National chairman South APC and deputy coordinator south,APC presidential campaign council Hon.Chief Emma Eneukwu ,the Deputy chief Whip, Federal House of representatives,Hon.Nkiru Onyejeocha were among those who spoke during the rally.

