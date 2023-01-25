Atiku: APC has disunited Nigeria, ‘ll  accord peace, security top priority

.’PDP ‘ll secure Nigeria, grow her economy’

Obiora Ifoh, Abuja

Presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar has assured that the unity of the country as well as the security of the people will be top most on the agenda of his administration, if elected the next President of Nigeria.

Atiku also listed restructuring, development of the education sector through massive investment and resource control as things that will be in the front burner under his government, among others.

The former Vice President said these on Tuesday while addressing the PDP presidential campaign rally held in Asaba, the Delta State capital.

The PDP presidential flag bearer for the February 25 election told the people of Delta State and other chieftains and members of the party in attendance that he will not betray the trust the people reposed in him, saying, “Delta State has never failed me and I want to tell you that I shall not betray the trust of Delta State and in fact united Delta sub-region all together”.

While lamenting that the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC, has disunited Nigeria in all respects, Atiku promised to reunite all again.

In the words of the erstwhile Vice President of Nigeria between 1999 and 2007, “We are in Delta State to show our gratitude and also to say that we are with you in all respect. Because of the support we have received all along, particularly in my entire political career from 1999 till date

“That is why, as my modest contribution for your support over the years, I decided to take one of you as my running mate, as you know a running mate is always a stepping stone, is up to you to give Governor Okowa the massive support that he needs to show the people of this country that he has committed to your own future.

“I want to assure you that in my agenda is education. In my policy document, there shall be no more ASUU strike.

“One of the items that are of benefit to you is the issue of resource control or restructuring. You as Niger Delta shall benefit from that policy because it is our intention to devolve more powers and more resources to your respective states to deal with to your problems instead of waiting for the federal government to do so.

“This APC government has disunited Nigeria, north-south, has disunited Nigeria Christian-Muslim, has disunited Nigeria in all respects. It is our commitment to restore the unity of this country.

“How do we do it? How do we achieve it? We will make sure every part of this country, every religion in this country has a sense of belonging in the federal government, that one I promise you.

“I said the security of this country is paramount. You cannot develop education, the economy and cannot live in peace without security.

“It is our responsibility and commitment to make sure we secure this country, make the nation safe, wherever you may live.

“You must believe in PDP. Do you know why? Delta State has been PDP since 1999, have you seen the kind of progress that has been achieved in Delta State? Is that not PDP?

Why will you go to another party for God sake? You have no reason to do so. I promised in my five point agenda to make sure the economy has a commanding height. Once you improve all those things, I am saying you will see foreign investment trooping in. Just like when the PDP was in power, we had the biggest economic growth until we became the biggest economy in Africa. Is that not so?

“We had no problem about foreign exchange, high inflation, scarcity of goods, prices of goods and services. Why will you go to another party that has now suffered us in the last eight years?, Atiku asked.

The Chairman of the PDP presidential campaign council, PCC, and Governor of Akwa Ibom State, Mr Udom Gabriel Emmanuel, while addressing the rally, assured that with Atiku as President, the nation’s refineries will work again.

According to Governor Emmanuel, “I want assure you that with our incoming President, our Refineries will work again, we will take the Refineries back to production, you can imagine how many youths will be employed.

“Students that want to do research will benefit from it also. The Niger Delta will give Atiku not less than 5milliom votes”, he said.

Also speaking at the rally, the PDP National Chairman, Dr Iyorchia Ayu appealed to the people of the state to come out, massively, on the election day, with their PVC so that they can give Atiku nothing less than 2 million votes.

Ayu said, “Last year in April, I came here and I commissioned so many projects executed by your governor. Last month I was in Warri, it was my first time to enter boat for two hours,I have never seen a market floating on top of water before but this time I commissioned a market in Warri floating on top of water, I commissioned roads and schools.

“This governor Okowa you chose is not an ordinary person, he has done so much and we came from Abuja to see it. That’s why we chose him to be the next Vice President of Nigeria.

“On the election day, come out with your PVC so that we can get the 2m votes.

“Today (Tuesday) I am happy to receive so many decampees who have moved from the APC to the PDP. Today we declare Delta state 100% PDP”, he said.

The Vice-Presidential Candidate of the party and Governor of Delta, Sen. (Dr) Ifeanyi Okowa, said that Atiku knew how to address the socio-economic challenges bedevilling the country and urged the people to vote for the party.

According to him, we all know that the APC-led Federal Government brought poverty to the nation; they destroyed our economy to the extent that Nigerians are now hungry, without food to eat.

“How can a bag of rice be sold for almost N50, 000? It is only Atiku that can solve the problems in the country because when the PDP took over the reins of power in 1999, Atiku and Obasanjo were able to restore the nation’s lost glory.

“Atiku has assured Nigerians that he will revive the economy of the country and reposition it for optimum productivity in all sectors of the Nigerian economy.

“For over 20 years, Atiku has been advocating for the restructuring of Nigeria where states and local governments will get more money that will stimulate growth and development and this is what we want in the Niger Delta.

“Atiku has also promised that his administration, if elected, will put in place a constitutional framework that will enable states to have State Police so as to stem the tide of insecurity in the country.

“Atiku is an experienced politician that has the capacity and pedigree to reset the country and I call on all eligible voters in the state to ensure that they have their PVCs to enable them vote in the forthcoming general elections,” Okowa stated.

National Chairman of the party, Dr Iyorchia Ayu, on his part, congratulated Deltans for the choice of Okowa as Vice-Presidential Candidate and lauded previous governors of the state for their contributions to the growth and development of the state.

He called on sons and daughters of the state to vote massively for all PDP candidates in the general elections.

The rally recorded the defection of many members of APC in the state, including the State Secretary, Chief Nick Ovuakporie, to the PDP.

The party also got the endorsement of the leadership of the National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS) Zone B, led by the Zonal Coordinator, Comrade Great Tamarapreye.

The students said the endorsement was in recognition of Okowa’s efforts in establishing three new universities in the state and ensuring that lecturers in the institutions were on duty while ASUU was on nationwide strike for eight months.

The rally was attended by former Vice-President, Namadi Sambo, former President of the Senate, Dr Bukola Saraki; Governors Aminu Tambuwal of Sokoto State, Udom Emmanuel of Akwa-Ibom, Godwin Obaseki of Edo, Douye Diri of Bayelsa and Ahmadu Fintiri of Adamawa.

Earlier, Atiku Abubakar had held a meeting with traditional rulers in Delta, at their Secretariat in Asaba, and assured that if elected, he would ensure that clear constitutional roles were given to monarchs in the country.