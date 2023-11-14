APC congratulates Uzodimma, Ododo; commends Imo, Kogi electorate.

From Cyril Mbah, Abuja.

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has sent warm congratulations to Imo State Governor Hope Uzodinma, on his re-election for a second tenure as Executive Governor and Usman Ododo on his emergence as Governor-Elect of Kogi state.

The APC said the landslide victories of both Governor Uzodinma and Ododo at the just-concluded gubernatorial polls attests to the exceptional performance of the APC-led administrations in both states, and has resonated loudly with voters.

In a statement, Barrister Felix Morka, National Publicity Secretary of the All Progressives Congress (APC) said “We are confident that Governor Uzodinma will consolidate and extend the impressive accomplishments of his first term in Imo state, while Usman Ododo, on his part, will build on the solid record of the outgoing APC-administration in Kogi state.

“We commend the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and security agencies for professionally discharging their constitutional duties during the elections in both states.

“We salute the Imo and Kogi electorate for their invaluable and massive support of our great party.”

Meanwhile, the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has kept silent over the outcome of the election in the two states although senior aides to the national chairman hinted that the party will react soon after studying the situation.