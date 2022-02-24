APC Board of Trustee Member/Ebonyi Gov aide defect to PDP

CLEMENT NNACHI

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Ebonyi State has described the purported declaration of the seat of the deputy Speaker of the State House of Assembly Hon Odefa Obasi Odefa, by 15 out of the 24 member parliament in-addition to his alleged resignation as illegal and unconstitutional.

In a similar vein, the party has extolled the defection of the former Board of Trustee (BOT) member of the All Progressive Congress (APC) Chief Austin Edeze and the former Senior Technical Assistant (STA) to Ebonyi State Governor to the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) .

The State Chairman of the Party Chief Tochukwu Okorie ,made the assertion on Tuesday in Abakaliki the State capital during the Expanded PDP Executive Caucus meeting .

He said that the declaration of the seat of the deputy Speaker vacant, was an effort in futility stating that Hon Odefa remained the substantive deputy Speaker of the State House of Assembly.

According to him, “the attempted coup detat that happened in the desecrated Chamber of the State House of Assembly which sought to forcefully remove from office the deputy Speaker of the Assembly Hon Odefa has failed”

” falsehood, forgery ,lies and impunity can never be allowed to take over Ebonyi State Parliament irrespective of the powers behind such evil moves , the disgraceful document flying around purported to be the resignation letter is nothing but an act of forgery, perpetrated by the House”

Chief Tochukwu said that it was a huge shame that the leadership of the House could descend into such petty crime and criminality to commit forgery, perjury telling brazen lies all in an effort to victimize the deputy Speaker.

“Consequently the purported removal of the deputy Speaker of Ebonyi State House of Assembly and subsequent declaration of the seat as vacant is not just an affront to constitutionalism but an insult to the collective sensibilities of the memory of the people of the State “

The State PDP Chairman assured party faithful’s that the party shall remain firm, resolute in the side of the law and will explore all legal avenues to restore the views of the electorate in the State Parliament.

Addressing party faithful’s at the event, the PDP Presidential Aspirant and former Senate President Senator Anyim Pius Anyim, said that the party will soon take over the Leadership of the State House of Assembly from the APC.

“By next month , more APC Lawmakers will soon join the People’s Democratic Party (PDP)in the State House of Assembly”

Welcoming the new members into the PDP fold, the Senator representing Ebonyi North Zone in the National Assembly Dr Sam Egwu, commended them for the initiative of joining the PDP.

“By next election, Ebonyi people will tell the world that the State is

PDP State, PDP made us what we are today, anybody who wants to join the PDP is highly welcomed”

“it is my singular honour to present to you Chief Austin Edeze and Mr Emeka Igboke , the APC is crumbling and it will continue to crumble”

Responding ,the former APC Board of Trustee Member Chief Austin Edeze, said that the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) was in charge in Ebonyi State .

“The APC was in the final stage of drowning ,from the inception of the party till now, no Chairman of the BOT has been inaugurated , I and my people have come back to PDP, and the party will reclaim the mandate to fix Nigeria”

The Expanded PDP Executive Caucus meeting had in attendance the former Governor of the State and the Senator representing Ebonyi North zone in the Senate Dr Sam Egwu, Senate Committee Chairman of Sports Chief Obina Ogba, the member representing Afikpo North/South Federal Constituency in the House of Representative Chief Iduma Igariwey, Hon Livinus Makwe, Hon Chukwuma Nwazunku of Ebonyi /Ohaukwu Federal Constituency, Chief Edwin Nwonu of Ezza North/Ishielu Federal Constituency, Ten Lawmakers of the State House of Assembly,Women Groups, youth Organization among others .

Others include former Minister of Culture /Tourism Ambassador Franklin Ogbuewu, Chief Lawrence Nwuruku, Chief Sylvester Ogbaga representing Abakaliki/Ishielu Federal Constituency in the House of Representative among others.

