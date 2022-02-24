Champion Newspapers Limited
NEMA distributes relief materials to Araromi spare parts traders affected by fire disaster in Ibadan

By Patience Ogbo.

 

The National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) South-West Zonal Office Ibadan

Oyo State distributed relief materials approved by President Muhammadu Buhari as Federal Government relief intervention to  traders affected by fire at the Araromi   Agodi Spare part market, Ibadan, Oyo State on Monday 21st February, 2022.

It can be recalled that on  April 4th  ,2021 fire  razed down the entire spare parts market leading to displacement of over 500 traders. While  valuable equipment,  spare parts and shops  worth millions of naira were destroyed .

 

Mr. Saheed Akiode, the Zonal Coordinator of NEMA South West Zone  who represented  the Director General of NEMA Alhaji Mustapha  Habeeb while presenting the relief materials to  the affected traders, reiterated the federal government ‘s commitment towards providing relief package to all disaster affected persons. He added that  the approved relief materials is part of Federal Government assistance to support the traders in rebuilding the market  international standard. While  sympathising  with the affected traders, the DG NEMA  appealed to the traders to justify the governments gesture by utilising the  materials for the desired purpose.

The approved relief items was presented in the presence of  all relevant stakeholders including  Oyo SEMA, NSCDC, DSS and Nigerian Police. Also present at the event is the   senator representing Oyo South Senatorial District Senator Kola Balogun.

 

While appreciating the Federal Government relief intervention, Senator Balogun commended President Buhari lead  administration for  prioritizing the welfare of disaster affected persons. He thanked the Federal Government through NEMA for responding to the plight a of the traders and reducing the impact of the fire disaster.  The relief items presented include building materials and food Items like Bags of cement, roofing sheets, ceiling board, Zinc, nails rice, beans, garri, Vegetable oil,Tin Tomatoes amongst others.

 

Receiving the items, the President of the Araromi Spare parts Traders Association thanked the Federal Government for the relief materials  to the traders and promised that the presented items will be put to proper use

