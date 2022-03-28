APC: Adamu NWC takes oath of office, tasks members to renew their faith in party

Adamu, who spoke on Sunday after taking his oath of office, said there is hope for the party.

Giving the breakdown of the election, the Governor of Jigawa State, Alhaji Abubakar Badaru said of the 36 National offices, only five were contested for, while others were by consensus.

Adamu was one of the 78 party members elected on Saturday at the National Convention of the party. Of the 78 members elected, 36 of them are National Executive Committee (NEC), while 21 are members of the National Working Committee (NWC).

The former governor of Nasarawa State also said that the APC government has performed more than any other government, as he said it has delivered on its promises.

Adamu, calling on party members to renew their faith, said: “For almost seven years now, APC Administrations at the federal, state and local levels have been battling night and day in order to enhance the livelihood of Nigerians through various policies, programmes and projects.

“We need to renew our faith in our party and its leadership at all levels in order to herald a new dawn. We need to commit to the resolution of our crisis within the confines of our party constitution. We must resist the temptation to blow every minor personal disagreement into a major party crisis. It is time for us to do things differently. When we quarrel, we open our flanks to our rival political parties that are only too eager to exploit them for their own benefit.”

Also giving the direction of his leadership the newly sworn-in APC National Chairman said: “I promise you here and now that we shall heal any wounds in our party; we shall effect lasting reconciliation among our members, and we shall go into the next general elections as a strong and united party. I offer my hands of friendship to all our members. I want to assure you that my colleagues and I will run an open door policy to all members of the party.

“APC is set to do much, much more when Nigerians continue to bestow on us their love, support and confidence in next year’s general elections.

“My dear compatriots, the eyes of the nation are on us; the eyes of Africa are on us; the eyes of the world are on us. This is a historic moment. There is no room for false steps. Our first step is to make our party the bastion of internal democracy. If a party is not internally democratic, it cannot offer the country true democracy.

“Together, let us rise and march towards the sunrise in our party and in our country. The time has come for us to show statesmanship to arrive at the new dawn. The time has come for us to be patriotic in words and deeds. The time has come for us to affirm our being the party of the people, for the people and by the people.