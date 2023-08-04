Apart from school fees, we are providing free uniforms, books – Gov Kefas

EMMANUEL AWARI, Jalingo

Taraba State Governor, Dr. Agbu Kefas has said that pupils will now be provided with free uniforms and textbooks as part of the package in the policy of free education programme in the state.

The Governor disclosed this while addressing Teachers and Heads of Schools at the GYM Hall, Joly Nyame stadium, Jalingo.

“Teachers will also get to go for refresher courses. These all part of the measures to cushion the adverse effects of the withdrawal of fuel subsidy”, he hinted.

Dr Kefas reiterated his conviction that education is the best route to development.

He said he’s committed to making education free and compulsory at the primary and secondary school levels.

In a similar development, the governor has also slashed tuition fees at the Taraba State University by 50 percent. The university had since rolled out the new tuition fees to start running in September.

Some teachers who spoke on the summit, expressed their gratitude, stressing that the interaction has enabled them to catch a vision of the governor and pledged their support to the effort, noting that the emergency declared on education was timely.

A teacher who gave his name as John said the summit is one of its kind. In his words, “I have been teaching for 15 years and I can’t remember when last we had this kind of interaction with the state leadership.

“This is a great place to start. We now see that the governor means business beyond the promises of politicians during campaign.

“The governor has also visited many schools so he has seen first hand the conditions of these schools. We are going to cooperate with him to achieve his dreams.”

Meanwhile, the state government has set in motion plans to build model schools across the state. In one of his pronouncements, Gov Kefas said better classrooms are a corner stone of the emergency project.

He said, “going round these schools is an eye opener. They are in deplorable conditions. Our interventions will have to start from there. We are engaging experts to build better learning centers equipped with modern teaching tools.”

