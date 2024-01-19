Anxiety as S/Court delivers judgement on guber disputes in Ogun, Gombe, Delta, Nasarawa, Kebbi today

There is a hint of anxiety among party supporters as the Supreme Court delivers judgement in 13 governorship appeals in six states today.

The governors of Nasarawa, Rivers, Delta, Gombe, Ogun and Kebbi states will know whether they will continue to occupy the number one seat in their various states after the apex court judgement today.

The apex court has heard and reserved judgements in the appeals. According to the court, adequate arrangements have been put in place to ensure unhindered access to the court for lawyers, litigants and the media.

Last week, the court delivered judgement in eight governorship appeals before it. The appeals arose from the judgements of the Court of Appeal which decided the case one way or the other.

According to the Electoral Act 2022, the apex court is the final court for presidential and governorship election appeals.

While some of the appeals were filed by the governors to challenge the judgement of the Appeal Court that sacked them from office, a majority of the appeals are challenging the judgement of the Court of Appeal which affirmed the elections of the governors.

Both parties in the appeals will know their fate today as the apex court is set to put an end to the governorship tussle one way or the other.

Meanwhile, there is anxiety among residents of Rivers State over today’s judgement of the Supreme Court on the 2023 governorship election in the state.

The governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state, Tonye Cole, had gone to the Supreme Court to challenge Governor Siminalayi Fubara’s electoral victory at the election.

It was observed that there has been tension among members of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state.

The judgement is expected to change the tone of the ongoing political face-off between Fubara and the minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Ezenwo Wike.

The situation is no different in Delta State as the residents eagerly await on the Supreme Court.

The appeals from APC, Social Democratic Party (SDP), and the Labour Party (LP) candidates are challenging the victory of Governor Sheriff Oborevwori of Delta State.

This may not be unconnected with the appellants, former Senate Deputy President Ovie Omo-Agege of APC, Barr Kennet Gbagi, SDP and Ken Pela, LP, that approached the Supreme Court for the reversal of the victory given to Governor Sheriff Oborevwori of PDP by the Court of Appeal in Lagos State and Delta State Governorship Election Petition Tribunal.

Subsequently, the appellants, through their respective counsels, urged the Supreme Court to invalidate the November 24 judgement of the Court of Appeal which dismissed their cases for want of merit and affirmed Oborevwori of the PDP as the bona fide winner of the governorship contest.

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) had declared Oborevwori winner with 360,234 votes ahead of Omo-Agege with 240,229 votes.

An appeal court judgement in November had affirmed his election, with a three-member tribunal headed by Justice C.H. Ahuchaogu dismissing the petition filed by Ovie Omo-Agege.

However, at proceedings, a five-member panel of the apex court, led by Justice Inyang Okoro, reserved judgment in the appeal after all the parties had adopted their final briefs of argument.

Omo-Agege, who is the immediate past deputy president of the Senate, contended that the election was not conducted in substantial compliance with provisions of the Electoral Act.

He told the apex court that the results of the governorship election were not properly recorded at some polling units, adding that the forms that contained some of the recorded results did not have serial numbers.

While SDP candidate, Barr Kennet Gbagi, prayed the court to declare that Governor Sheriff Oborevwori was not eligible to contest the election, his counterpart in the LP, Ken Pela, urged the Supreme Court to nullify the entire election and declare a fresh one.

They equally faulted an earlier judgement of the sitting in Asaba, which on September 29 affirmed Oborevwori’s election.

Apart from alleging irregularities, malpractices, non-compliance, as well as corrupt practices amongst others upon which they want the court to void Oborevwori’s election, Gbagi particularly argued that the governor was not qualified to be on the ballot for PDP, on the grounds of alleged forgery of his certificate attached in his Form EC9 submitted to INEC in aid of his qualification for the election.

Uneasy calm has also enveloped the three senatorial districts of Ogun State following the Supreme Court’s judgement expected to be delivered today over the disputed governorship election results held in the state on March 18, 2023.

Notwithstanding the split judgement delivered by the appellate court earlier, which gave a faint ray of hope to the rival PDP and its governorship candidate at the election, Hon. ‘Ladi Adebutu, both the political camps of the ruling APC and that of its challenger have continued to remain silent without any of them discussing any possible victory at the apex court that is expected to give its final verdict today on the disputed election.

It would be recalled that the PDP and its guber candidate, Adebutu, had approached the Governorship Election Petition Tribunal that earlier sat in Ogun to nullify the electoral victory of the APC candidate and incumbent state governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun, on the grounds that elections were disrupted in over 99 polling units in Sagamu Local Government Area of the state.

It would be recalled that PDP was not asking that its candidate, Adebutu, be declared winner of the disputed election, but the party was rather demanding for a rerun of election in the areas where election process was disrupted.

But the appellate court upheld the electoral victory of the incumbent governor, Abiodun, in a split decision which was earlier upheld by the tribunal.

Ahead of today’s verdict, however, politicians across all political parties in the state have continued to live in anxiety over the uncertainty of the judgement, which many believe, would be in favour of the incumbent governor, Abiodun.