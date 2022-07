Annual General Meeting of NIEEE Lagos Chapter Chairman , New Executive Team held in Lagos

L-r… Technical Secretary NIEEE Lagos Chapter Engr Olufemi Ariyo; Chairman of Nigerian institute Electrical and Electronic Engineers (NIEEE) Lagos Chapter Engr Olalekan Olabode; Vice Chairman ICT Engr Omoh Imoobe; Welfare/Membership Secretary Engr Ibikunle Sunday; Vice Chairman Control/instrumentation Engr Oluwafemi Anuolowadiji.

L-r… Financial Secretary Engr Lukumon Gbadamosi; Chairman of Nigerian institute Electrical and Electronic Engineers (NIEEE) Lagos Chapter Engr Olalekan Olabode; Students Liaison / Coordinator Engr Messiah Ameh; Deputy Chairman Engr Oyetayo Adegboyega .

L-r…Technical Secretary NIEEE Lagos Chapter Engr Olufemi Ariyo; Vice Chairman ICT Engr Omoh Imoobe; Deputy Chairman Engr Oyetayo Adegboyega ; Chairman of Nigerian institute Electrical and Electronic Engineers (NIEEE) Lagos Chapter Engr Olalekan Olabode; Vice Chairman power . Engr (Dr) Olufunmilayo Mafimidiwo, all taking there oath at the meeting .

Chairman of Nigerian institute Electrical and Electronic Engineers (NIEEE) Lagos Chapter Engr Olalekan Olabode; (middle) with Members of NIEEE.

Chairman of Nigerian institute Electrical and Electronic Engineers (NIEEE) Lagos Chapter Engr Olalekan Olabode; (middle standing ) Pose with the electoral Committee and Members ,during the Annual general Meeting of NIEEE the Chairman & New Executive Team for 2022/2023 held in Lagos on 16/7/2022… PHOTOS: CHINYERE IKEANYI.

For a better society