Abuja Youth Network will ensure unison , diplomacy among Youths- Commandant Isaac

FAVOUR ISHEMBER, Abuja

The Commandant and Executive Director, Abuja Original Inhabitants youth Empowerment Organization, AOIYEO, Comrade Isaac David has said that the FCT Youth Network will help the original inhabitants to speak with one voice, ensure unison and struggles to engage the government diplomatically.

Commandant Isaac made this known to newsmen during a debate of Aspirants vying for positions of Area Council representatives and Youth Leader respectively, as they dull out their manifesto for the Federal Capital Territory, FCT, Youth Network organized by Abuja Original Inhabitants Youth Empowerment Organisations, AOIYEO, held in Abuja, Nigeria’s capital.

In the words of the commandant: “we need to have a platform to galvanize the youth where they can channel their grievances in one voice and also an opportunity to train them where they can be leaders tomorrow.”

He also noted that, the FCT Youth Network is a platform that is aim at synergizing with communities and government by building objectives that would attract empowerment opportunities and sustaining positive community campaigns.

He expressed the readiness of the group to support the government in making the Nation’s Capital secured, prosperous and best city for investment in Africa.

Also specking, the Project Coordinator, Abuja AOIYEO , Mr Bitrus Lawrence said the FCT Youth network has the structure to serve as a medium for the Government, Civil Society Organizations and legal parties of interests to reach out and address the challenges affecting the original inhabitants.

“What we have come here to do today is to ensure we have developed a concept to see us standing by each other in all sites, as it matters for us to address our common challenges”, he noted.

The Aspirants who center their debate on our Community, our Environment and Security, pledged to synergize with relevant stakeholders within the FCT and address most of the challenges confronting the nation capital.

They also promised to promote the culture of the nine major indigenous tribes within the FCT.

Significantly, one of the aspirant vying for the position of the FCT Youth Leader, who also doubles as the President, National Youth Council of Nigeria, Mr Solomon Adodo revealed that any nation that are bond to make progress must realize that one underlying factor is the determination and vigorous nature of of the youths to move such nation forward.

He noted that Nigeria youth who constituted the largest percentage of the country’s population have all it take to change some of the ugly narrative experience in the country for the good and development of the country.

Mr Adodo then encouraged the leadership of the FCT Youth Network to sustain the tempo and champion the course that would better the life of the Nigerian Youth and those yet unborn.

The President who was amazed by the presentations by difference speakers who spoke during the debate, enjoined the organisers to put all points raised by the aspirants which he said will help in tackling some of the challenges confronting the nation, such as kidnapping, economy and youths restlessness.

Also specking, a member of the electoral committee , Hon. Favour Ishember said being the maiden edition, the committee has been working tirelessly and has put together all that it will take to have a credible, free and fear elections in Abuja Youth network organization.

Hon. Ishember also call on all tires of Government to fine tone ways of empowering the youths and most importantly include the Youths in the running of governance as the strength and future of the Country.

In her words:” unemployment has been one of the greatest challenge confronting the Nigerian youth, which could be tackled early by including in the curriculum of tertiary institutions , such as entrepreneur curses and various skills acquisition to prepare them for the challenges and tasks ahead.

The election for the various positions of the youths Leaders of the FCT Youth Network is scheduled to hold on 30th July 2022.

