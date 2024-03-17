Anniversary: I haven’t received any salary as governor, not obtained loans in two years – Soludo

.He is a messiah, 2nd tenure undisputable – Market chairman

Rated 80% on security, 100% on roads rehabilitation

Phil Okose, Onitsha

The Governor of Anambra State, Prof. Chukwuma Soludo, on Sunday said that he has not taken any salary from the state since assuming office as governor two years ago.

He said also that his wife does not have an official car as the first lady of Anambra State but still drives his personal cars.

He disclosed this during the celebration of two years anniversary of his administration at the International Convention Center, Awka, the state capital on Sunday.

Soludo said he is executing the most austere measure government ever by cutting costs and not borrowing for the last two years.

“Any governor that comes floods you with offers for borrowing and so on and so forth, but we decided for the first two years to demonstrate something, capacity to do more with less.

“And so far as has been said, for two years, despite receiving about 25 per cent in real terms or in dollar terms of what was in the past, we have chosen deliberately not to borrow.

“I have been aske severally; ‘how do you do without borrowing and with the difficult circumstances?’ And my answer is that we are doing so because we are executing the most austere measure government ever.

“As I speak to you, I am not taking any salary, I am not paid any salary by Anambra State government. Even the First Lady of Anambra don’t have any official car, she still drives my personal vehicles,” Soludo said.

According to him, the decision to cut wastes and the cost of governance is to direct resources and prioritise them to things that are important to the people of the state adding that his administration has prioritised areas that had been neglected in the past, building hospitals, roads schools and others in places that such amenities have never reached.

He told the people of Anambra that any kobo entrusted in his hand as the governor will be accounted for, saying that if he ever borrows, the people will be shown the projects the loan was used for and how those projects would repay the loan.

The celebration of the second anniversary of Soludo’s administration was marked with the Pontifical Mass of Thanksgiving led by the Bishop of the Catholic Diocese of Nnewi, Most Rev. Jonas-Benson Okoye and the Bishop of the Catholic Diocese of Awka, Most Rev. Paulinus Ezeokafor and the occasion was graced by prominent Nigerians.

Meanwhile, As Governor Charles Chukwuma Soludo of Anambra State celebrated his two years in office Sunday, the chairman of Old Motor Spare Parts, Mgbuka Obosi, Idemili North Local Government Area, Mr Samuel Ifurunwa, has described him as a messiah who has come to rescue his people from both insecurity and economic quagmire bedeviling the state.

The market boss said that the governor’s second tenure bid was undisputable going by his array of achievements that include, doing about 240kms of roads, employment of eight thousand teachers, 1000 medical personnel, employment opportunity of one youth two skills initiative, sack of touts, free treatment of pregnant women, among others.

His words, “Governor Charles Soludo is a Messiah to our state, he is going round the state performing wonders, making judicious use of the state fund without borrowing. This is who was left without money when he assumed office.

“His aim to transform the state into a liveable and prosperous smart mega city, a place to live, invest, learn, work, relax and enjoy has made him and his team to have significantly created a positive impact on Ndi Anambra in just two years.

“He is an embodiment of God’s blessing and exceptionally dedicated administrator who is committed to the unity, stability and development of the state,” the market boss stated.

He also commended him for his relentless effort in the restoration of lost glory of Onitsha and its environs and urged him not to relent in his good work.

He also assured him of the support and prayers of Ndi Anambra on him and his family so that God who brought him to us will forever be with him as he takes the state to the next level.

However, More reactions have greeted Governor Charles Chukwuma Soludo of Anambra State, as he marked his two years in office, with the latest from the President General, PG, Ogbaru Relief (Main) market, Ogbaru Local Government Area, Chief Ndubuisi Ochiogu, who scored the governor 80 per cent on security and 100 per cent on roads rehabilitation.

He recalled that before the governor came on board eight local Government areas were besieged by unknown gunmen but that the governor recovered the local governments and restored security that was almost lost to the unknown gunmen in the entire state on assumption of office.

According to him during electioneering campaign era people were saying all manners of negative things but that he, (Ochiogu) knew that Soludo would win, having garnered much support from his market and Okpoko 1 and two where he said that residents voted for All Progressive Grand Alliance, APGA, because of him (Ochiogu).

“In all the strategic positions in the market APGA installed its logo to show that the market is APGA. Soludo has in two years did what successive administrations were not able to do. His eight years is assured because his achievements have started speaking for him.

“He touched the 21 local government areas in terms of road rehabilitation and was able to restore the lost glory of the state in terms of security. He is there making way for both the rich and the poor, no discrimination as we are one before God.

“In three years time those fighting him to take over his seat will sing his praises as they will be witnesses to his achievements. . We have already started campaigning for his second tenure bid in the market.

“We support government in power that does very well. We want Soludo to have interface interaction with traders so that we will physically be with him to enable him feel our pains directly. His second tenure is assured because he has surpassed all former governors’ achievements just in two years,” he disclosed.