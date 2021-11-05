Andy Uba backs Bianca Ojukwu’s  alleged  ‘nepotism, greed, insensitivity’ against Obiano

Senator Andy Uba Governorship Campaign Organisation, SAUGCO has said that Mrs Bianca Odumegwu Ojukwu’s latest public declaration of vote of no confidence on Governor Willie Obiano’s leadership of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) and the party itself on the eve of the November 6 Anambra State governorship election, has vindicated its position that APGA under Obiano is not only dead but cremated by the lack of transparency and apparent urination on the interest of the people and the grave of its late respected leader, Dim Emeka Odumegwu Ojukwu.

Ojukwu’s widow had on Thursday, November 4, in a public letter addressed to her late husband, entitled “Letter to Dim Ojukwu on the upcoming Anambra election on this symbolic anniversary”, expressed disappointment at the manner “Obiano together with his locust men hijacked our political habitat APGA, and plundered and destroyed the house you toiled night and day to build…”

A statement by the Director of Media and Publicity of the campaign organisation, Hon. Victor Afam Ogene, said, inter alia: “We agree with this assertion by Mrs. Ojukwu, as it is in sync with what we have been telling ndi Anambra overtime that the soul of APGA has been buried in the cesspit of Governor Obiano’s nepotism, greed, self interest and insensitivity. So, when he and his cohorts say: nkea bu nke anyi, know it is only a gimmick to continually enslave you.”

We feel the pain of many former and current APGA faithful who have continued to suffer in the hands of Emperor Obiano and his cronies; we totally understand the anguish of Mrs. Ojukwu, when she stated in the letter, “They enthroned injustice and impunity, robbed their brethren and sent many to early graves.

“Ikemba Ndi Igbo, you stood for justice and equity, and fought relentlessly for the protection of your people, for the poor and the downtrodden …yet, these party leaders always chose to play dumb in any critical issue affecting our people , neither did they condemn the unjust imprisonment and wanton killings of their Igbo brothers,” Bianca Odumegwu Ojukwu said.

For Senator Uba, “it is sad that Governor Obiano didn’t only exhibit this crass insensitivity over the past eight years, but is also planning to foist another insensitive, arrogant and rude Charles Soludo, who recent developments have exposed to also be a liar of unparalleled proportion.

“Anambra state does not deserve an insensitive lying person as a governor. And Soludo has been proven to wear both inglorious caps.

“At the recent debate by governorship candidates, Soludo lied on national television that Senator Andy Uba didn’t recommend him to former President Olusegun Obasanjo for appointment as Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria. But this has proven to be a lie.”

In deed, a royal father, HRH Igwe PC Eze ( The Abirikete of Umunze), Anambra state, who accompanied Soludo to the Presidential Villa on a thank-you-visit soon after the appointment was announced was quoted on record to have recalled:”When I led the OAU(Old Aguata Union) delegation to the villa to thank Obasanjo for appointing Charles Chukwuma Soludo the CBN governor, on the request of Soludo, Obasanjo told us before Soludo, to rather thank Senator Emmanuel Andy Uba who convinced him to appoint Soludo the CBN governor “

Senator Uba, who wished Dim Odumegwu Ojukwu a posthumous birthday, assured all those who believe in the late Ikemba’s insistence on the rightful place of the Igbo in the Nigerian federation, that with his Igwebuike message, the people of Anambra, nay the South east, would soon regain their preeminence in the scheme of things in Nigeria – and to achieve this laudable goal, we must keep professional liars like Professor Soludo far from the inner recesses of power and leadership.