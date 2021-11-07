Champion Newspapers Limited
AnambraDecides2021: Election results in 19 LGA’s

Final results declared by INEC

A total of 18 candidates took part in the election held in the 21 local government areas of the state.

The APGA candidate won in 17 of the 21 local government areas of the state. One local government was won by the PDP candidate (Valentine Ozigbo) while the candidate of the YPP, Ifeanyi Ubah, also won in one local government.

 

However, the collation officers for two local government areas (Ihiala and Orumba North) said at the INEC collation centre that elections did not hold in their local governments.

Anambra West LGA

REG VOTES: 62,637
ACC VOTES: 5,242

APC: 1,233
APGA: 1,918
PDP: 1,401

Awka North LGA:

REG VOTES: 72,036
ACC VOTES: 4,447

APC: 755
APGA: 1,908
PDP: 840

Nnewi South LGA

REG VOTES: 89,357
ACC VOTES: 9,598

APC: 1,307
APGA: 3,243
PDP: 2,226

Ekwusigo LGA

REG VOTES: 82,236
ACC VOTES: 6,864

APC: 1,237
APGA: 2,570
PDP: 1,857

Idemili North LGA

REG VOTES: 210,689

ACC VOTES: 12,621

APC: 2,291

APGA: 5,358

PDP: 2,312

Aguata LGA

REG VOTES: 144,766

ACC VOTES: 20,809

APC: 4,773

APGA: 9,136

PDP: 3,798

Onitsha North LGA

REG VOTES: 158,804

ACC VOTES: 14, 806

APC: 3,909

APGA: 3,781

PDP: 5,587

Ogbaru LGA

REG VOTES: 169053

ACC VOTES: 9117

APC: 1,178

APGA: 3,051

PDP: 3,445

ORUMBA SOUTH LGA

REG VOTES- 74,690
ACC VOTES- 10,554

APC – 2,060
APGA -4,394
PDP – 1,672
YPP- 887

NNEWI NORTH LGA

REG VOTES- 139,368
ACC VOTES- 13,751

APC- 1,278
APGA-3,369
PDP- 1,511
YPP- 6,485

NJIKOKA LGA

REG VOTES- 103,715
ACC VOTES- 17,934

APC- 3,216
APGA-8,803
PDP- 3,409
YPP- 924

ONITSHA SOUTH LGA

REG VOTES-156775
ACC VOTES-9406

APC – 2,050
APGA – 4,281
PDP – 2,253
YPP – 271

IDEMILI SOUTH LG

REG VOTES- 11,2652
ACC VOTES- 6,622

APC- 1,039
APGA-2,312
PDP- 2,016
YPP-752

ANAMBRA EAST LG

REG VOTES -98,426
ACC VOTES-14,419

APC- 2,034
APGA – 9,746
PDP- 1,380
YPP – 559

ANAOCHA LGA

REG VOTES – 109,860
ACC VOTES-15,940

APC- 2,085
APGA- 6,911
PDP- 5,108
YPP- 868

AYAMELUM -LGA

REG VOTES – 87,128
ACC VOTES – 9,754

APC – 2,409
APGA- 3,424
PDP- 2,804
YPP- 407

OYI LGA

REG VOTES – 100,764
ACC VOTES -13,241

APC- 2,830
APGA- 6,133
PDP- 2,484
YPP- 900

AWKA SOUTH LGA

REG VOTERS -176,812
ACC VOTERS -23,854

APC – 2,595
APGA- 12,891
PDP- 5,498
YPP- 919

DUNUKOFIA LGA

COLLATION OFFICER -ALEXANDER TIMOTHY

REG VOTERS -74,855
ACC VOTERS -10,134

APC -1,991
APGA – 4,124
PDP -1,680
YPP- 1,360

