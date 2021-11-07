AnambraDecides2021: Election results in 19 LGA’s

A total of 18 candidates took part in the election held in the 21 local government areas of the state.

The APGA candidate won in 17 of the 21 local government areas of the state. One local government was won by the PDP candidate (Valentine Ozigbo) while the candidate of the YPP, Ifeanyi Ubah, also won in one local government.

However, the collation officers for two local government areas (Ihiala and Orumba North) said at the INEC collation centre that elections did not hold in their local governments.

Anambra West LGA

REG VOTES: 62,637

ACC VOTES: 5,242

APC: 1,233

APGA: 1,918

PDP: 1,401

Awka North LGA:

REG VOTES: 72,036

ACC VOTES: 4,447

APC: 755

APGA: 1,908

PDP: 840

Nnewi South LGA

REG VOTES: 89,357

ACC VOTES: 9,598

APC: 1,307

APGA: 3,243

PDP: 2,226

Ekwusigo LGA

REG VOTES: 82,236

ACC VOTES: 6,864

APC: 1,237

APGA: 2,570

PDP: 1,857

Idemili North LGA

REG VOTES: 210,689

ACC VOTES: 12,621

APC: 2,291

APGA: 5,358

PDP: 2,312

Aguata LGA

REG VOTES: 144,766

ACC VOTES: 20,809

APC: 4,773

APGA: 9,136

PDP: 3,798

Onitsha North LGA

REG VOTES: 158,804

ACC VOTES: 14, 806

APC: 3,909

APGA: 3,781

PDP: 5,587

Ogbaru LGA

REG VOTES: 169053

ACC VOTES: 9117

APC: 1,178

APGA: 3,051

PDP: 3,445

ORUMBA SOUTH LGA

REG VOTES- 74,690

ACC VOTES- 10,554

APC – 2,060

APGA -4,394

PDP – 1,672

YPP- 887

NNEWI NORTH LGA

REG VOTES- 139,368

ACC VOTES- 13,751

APC- 1,278

APGA-3,369

PDP- 1,511

YPP- 6,485

NJIKOKA LGA

REG VOTES- 103,715

ACC VOTES- 17,934

APC- 3,216

APGA-8,803

PDP- 3,409

YPP- 924

ONITSHA SOUTH LGA

REG VOTES-156775

ACC VOTES-9406

APC – 2,050

APGA – 4,281

PDP – 2,253

YPP – 271

IDEMILI SOUTH LG

REG VOTES- 11,2652

ACC VOTES- 6,622

APC- 1,039

APGA-2,312

PDP- 2,016

YPP-752

ANAMBRA EAST LG

REG VOTES -98,426

ACC VOTES-14,419

APC- 2,034

APGA – 9,746

PDP- 1,380

YPP – 559

ANAOCHA LGA

REG VOTES – 109,860

ACC VOTES-15,940

APC- 2,085

APGA- 6,911

PDP- 5,108

YPP- 868

AYAMELUM -LGA

REG VOTES – 87,128

ACC VOTES – 9,754

APC – 2,409

APGA- 3,424

PDP- 2,804

YPP- 407

OYI LGA

REG VOTES – 100,764

ACC VOTES -13,241

APC- 2,830

APGA- 6,133

PDP- 2,484

YPP- 900

AWKA SOUTH LGA

REG VOTERS -176,812

ACC VOTERS -23,854

APC – 2,595

APGA- 12,891

PDP- 5,498

YPP- 919

DUNUKOFIA LGA

COLLATION OFFICER -ALEXANDER TIMOTHY

REG VOTERS -74,855

ACC VOTERS -10,134

APC -1,991

APGA – 4,124

PDP -1,680

YPP- 1,360