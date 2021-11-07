AnambraDecides2021: Election results in 19 LGA’s

A total of 18 candidates took part in the election held in the 21 local government areas of the state.
The APGA candidate won in 17 of the 21 local government areas of the state. One local government was won by the PDP candidate (Valentine Ozigbo) while the candidate of the YPP, Ifeanyi Ubah, also won in one local government.
However, the collation officers for two local government areas (Ihiala and Orumba North) said at the INEC collation centre that elections did not hold in their local governments.