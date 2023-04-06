Anambra: We paid #30m to prevent touts in our market –PG

By Phil Okose, Onitsha

The President General, PG, of Ogidi International market, Idemili North Local Government Area, Anambra State, Chief Jude Nwankwo, Wednesday, hinted that the traders in the market paid #30million to the State Government, as Internally Generated Revenue, IGR, to prevent touts from coming into the market to collect the vehicles IGR from the traders.

Giving the hint while fielding questions from newsmen in his office at the market, the market boss, who is also the patron of Anambra State Markets Amalgamated Traders’ Association, ASMATA, said that the payment became necessary following the criminal activities of most touts who in the guise of vehicles IGR collectors, would commit one crime or another.

“We paid the #30million for us to be collecting the loading and off loading of vehicles IGR on behalf of the State Government. Touts are armed robbers and right from when I assumed office as the PG of the market, I never wanted them. They are the same people that rob at gun-point, kidnap people and commit all manners of attrocities.

“These are people sacked from the roads by the State Government and allowing them to come into the market to collect revenue on behalf of the State Government will be risky. The Government has suspended the collection of levies on vehicles for loading and off loading in the markets and as such our money is hanging.

“We want the Government to refund us since the levy collection on vehicles in the market has been suspended for now,” he stated.

He commended Governor Charles Chukwuma Soludo’ for his relentless efforts in fighting crimes and criminality in the State pointing out that he has been able to checkmate crime to the barest minimum.

“Since the Governor came in crime reduced drastically. We need peace in Anambra and I think the Governor has asked those jobless youths to come up and learn a trade. If the youths are kept busy there will not be crimes unless from those who are born criminals,” he stated

Also on the launch of Clean Green Sustainable Anambra that was flagged off by Governor Soludo’, at Ochanja market recently, he said it was a welcome development as it would make the State to be clean.

“Desilting of the gutters is a welcome development and roads are being rehabilitated in the State by the Governor. I condemn throwing of waste into the gutters and offenders if caught will face the wrath of the law,” the PG affirmed.

Also on naira redesign he said that it was an ill wind that blows nobody good adding that Nigerians have suffered a lot in the name of naira redesign saga.

“We are not yet matured for cashless economy. Many don’t know how to operate the handset and other machines that will help them to transact their businesses.

“Queues are much in the banks and there is network problem which frustrates the transfers of money and banks also dispense very meagre amount, some #5,000 or #10,000 to each customer after waiting in the long queue for a day.

” I think it is better now because they said the banks are now paying more than they were paying before but the queues still persist and the network problem is still there,” he lamented.