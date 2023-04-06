Osun FRSC returns over N27m found with dead road crash victims to families

Blessing Akorowosi, Osogbo

The Osun State Sector Command of the Federal Road Safety Corps has recovered a sum of N27,171,400 in a fatal accident scene where six persons lost their lives.

According to the State Sector Commander, Corps Commander Henry Benamaisia, the money was immediately handed over to the relations of the dead victims.

Benamaisia stated that six persons lost their lives while seven others were injured in multiple road accidents that occurred in Ipetu Ijesa along Ilesa/Akure expressway on Tuesday.

He explained that two commercial vehicles, an Opel and Toyota Sienna, were involved in the accident which might have been as a result of speeding and careless driving.

The injured are receiving treatment at Wesley Guild Hospital while the bodies of the deceased have been placed in the facility’s mortuary.

His words, “Immediately after the accident occured, my men visited the scene. Seven people were injured, six people died, people involved were 14 and one person was not injured.

“The injured victims were taken to Wesley Guild Hospital, Ilesa, while corpses of the deceased were deposited at the same hospital morgue.

“N21,900 belonging to the driver who drove GBA 440 XA OPEL ZAFIRA was handed over to NPF Ijebu Ijesa. Police towed the vehicles involved to their station.

“Also, a sum of Twenty-Seven Million One Hundred and Seventy-One Thousand Four Hundred Naira (N27,171,400) only was recovered from the scene and handed over to the victims’ family members. The owner of the money was a Hausa businessmen who was traveling from Ilesa.

“Immediately our men finished counting the money after some hours, we made contacts with the victims relations including their children and they came for the money. The money was presented to them in the presence of the Police and leaders of the Hausa community in Ijesaland,” Benamaisia said.

Commenting on the gesture, one of the Hausa Community leaders in Ijesaland, Alhaji Isiaka Alilu thanked the officers of the FRSC for their patriotism and sincerity.

He said their action has further shown to the world that the FRSC is patriotic and trustworthy.