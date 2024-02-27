Anambra School Festival Set to kick off April 17, as Commission Chairman inaugurates committee

By PAMELA EBOH Awka

The Chairman of Anambra State Sports Commission, Patrick-Estate Onyedum on Monday said that the 2024 edition of Anambra school sports festival will hold between April 17 and May 24, ,2024.

Onyedum who stated this during the inauguration of the 18-man School Sports Festival Main Organising Committee in Awka said that 12 sporting events have been selected for the festival.

According to him, the competition which would be organised in collaboration with the Ministry of Education would hold in three categories that include U12 for primary schools, U14 for junior secondary school and U18 for Senior secondary schools.

He reeled out the approved games for the festival to include, Athletics, Football, Basketball, Chess, Cricket, Ncho, Taekwondo, Table Tennis, Scrabble, Tennis, Volleyball and Swimming.

Onyedum further said registration and submission of forms would be from March 11 to April 8, while Competition would start from the Local Government Areas through the Senatorial District up to the State finals.

He added, “The school sports festival which was reintroduced in 2023 after a decade was one of the 5-Point Agenda of Gov. Chukwuma Soludo on sports.

“One of the gains of the first edition was the discovery of many talents that represented the state and won many medals at the National Youth Games.

“I want to thank Mr Governor for kindly supporting them last edition which was a huge success just as we promise that it will be better this time around.”