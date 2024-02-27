NLC Protest: Rivers police ensure adequate statewide security

Emmanuel Nlewedum, Port Harcourt

The Rivers State Police Command has warned trouble makers and hoodlums against hijacking the two days peaceful protest set to be embarked by the Nigeria Labour Congress, NLC, on Tuesday and Wednesday.

The Command gave the warning in a statement signed by the Police Public Relations Officer, PPRO, SP Grace Iringe-Koko in Port Harcourt on Monday evening.

The NLC has declared two days nationwide demonstration to protest the hardship faced by the masses beginning from Tuesday (today).

Iringe-Koko in the statement assured residents of the Command’s preparedness to provide adequate security across the state during and after the protest.

“Ahead of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) protest scheduled to take place on February 27 and 28, 2024, the Rivers State Police Command acknowledges and upholds the constitutional right of every citizen to engage in peaceful protest.

“In alignment with the directive of the Inspector General of Police, IGP Kayode Egbetokun, Ph.D, NPM, the Rivers State Commissioner of Police, CP Olatunji Disu, has issued instructions for a substantial deployment of security personnel across the state. This measure is aimed at guaranteeing comprehensive security and safety during the protest, as well as preventing any attempts to hijack the peaceful demonstration.

“The organizers and participants of the protest are strongly advised to ensure that all processions and activities adhere to the provisions of the law, as the Rivers State Police Command is committed to exercising its full authority to safeguard the rights of all citizens and prevent any violations thereof.

“It is important to note that participation in the protest is voluntary, as established by the norms governing peaceful demonstrations. Therefore, both residents and non-residents of the state can freely pursue their lawful businesses and discharge their responsibilities without hindrance.

“We urge the public to promptly report any suspicious activities in their neighborhoods to the nearest police station or by contacting the Command Control numbers: 08032003514, 08161355218,” she said.