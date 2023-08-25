Anambra Police boss reads riot act to cultists.

Jonas Ezieke, Abuja

Anambra State Police Commissioner, CP Aderemi Adeoye has vowed to clamp down on cultists running amok in the State Capital, Awka.

The Commissioner, who described the cultists as murderers said they are not fit to live among decent human beings in the society.

He described those sponsoring the cultists to kill humans like them as cowards who should cover their faces in shame.

He vowed that the Police Command will come down very hard on the heartless cultists who take pleasure in killing people. He warned that no one should call him for the release of any cultist arrested in the coming clamp down unless they want to be disgraced.

The Commissioner has ordered an all out operation against cultists and their sponsors in the State. He assured the good people of Anambra State that their peace and tranquility that was punctured by the recent cult-related killing in the capital will soon be restored. He solicited the cooperation of all law abiding citizens in ridding the society of the menace of cultism.