Anambra market chairmen warn petitioners against Commissioner,  accuse them of inciting crises 

By Phil Okose, Onitsha

Market leaders, especially chairmen in Anambra State, Thursday warned petition writers under the aegis of Anambra Elite Traders’ Forum, against the Commissioner for Commmerce and Industry, Hon. Obinna Ngonadi, to desist from their nefarious activities in their own interest or face the wrath of the traders in the State.

Sounding the note of warning, the chairman of Nkpor New Auto Spareparts market, Chief Elysius Ozokwere, expressed surprise that the Commissioner was accused of disobedience to court order in the market adding that the Commissioner has not been appointed as at the time defeated opposition in the market took the incumbent leadership to court.

“They took us to Ogidi High court, accusing us of construction of shops on top of existing shops and we defeated them and court also awarded #1million cost in our favour because we have our documents to construct, from the State Government. They now headed to Appeal court and want to dent the image of the Commissioner by accusing him of taking #80million gratification for the construction of the shops.

“These people who are petitioning to Governor Charles Chukwuma Soludo, against the Commissioner don’t have identity, they are defeated candidates who lost election and some have no shops on their own. Power is not shared, it is given by God. If you lost election wait for another time”, he advised.

Also in their various contributions, vice chairman- Mr. Ikechukwu Jude Onyegbu, financial secretary- Alexander C. Orji and the secretary, Hon.Uche Malobi, reiterated that the Commissioner was innocent of the accusation levelled against him adding that the petitioners are bunch of holigans who have no good reputation in the markets and urged the Governor to disregard their petition.

Contributing, the chairman of Ogbaru Relief (Main) market, Chief Ogbogu Nwanodi, expressed surprise that the petitioners accused the Commissioner of taking bribe from traders before given them appointment.

“I was called to the Commissioner’s office and offered the chairman position of my market without knowing the Commissioner or offering him gratification. So the petitioners just want to tarnish his image” he said

Speaking, the Chairman of Ogbo Abada, Basil Ozor, said he was given appointment as chairman on a platter of gold, adding that he did not spend a Kobo to get the jof from the Commissioner.

Recall that the Anambra Elite Traders’ Forum (AETF), in their petition, signed by Chief Chikeluba Odiche and Mr. Michael Nwangwu, tagged: “Re-Sale of Market Leadership Offices”, and other attrocities being perpetrated by Dr. Obinna, ” was sent to Governor Soludo to caution Ngonadi.