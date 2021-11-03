Anambra guber poll: Obaseki drums support for PDP candidate, Valentine Ozigbo, urges against apathy

The Edo State Governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki, on Tuesday, called on Anambra voters to secure the future of the state by voting in the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and its candidate, Dr. Valentine Ozigbo, in Saturday’s governorship election in the state.

Obaseki gave the charge while addressing party faithful at Alex Ekwueme Square in Awka, Anambra State, during the final mega campaign rally of the PDP ahead of the gubernatorial poll.

Obaseki, who was represented by his deputy, Rt. Hon. Comrade Philip Shaibu, urged the voters to cast their vote for the PDP candidate and his deputy, who have the capacity to change the narrative of the State.

“He (Governor Obaseki) appeals to all Anambra people, especially women and youths who are the most active in every election to give their support to Dr. Valentine Ozigbo in order to rebuild and restore the lost hope of the people.

“Do not be afraid to come out on Saturday to cast your vote and do not vote for retired politicians who have nothing to offer the people of Anambra State. The man to vote on Saturday is Dr. Ozigbo and the party to vote for is the PDP.”

“Saturday, November 6, 2021, will determine the future of the youths and Anambra State. The PDP candidate is a youth; he will move the State to a greater level where all citizens will benefit,” he noted.

On his part, Delta State Governor, Sen. Ifeanyi Okowa, said the success of the just concluded PDP National Convention is a pointer to the readiness of PDP to rescue Nigeria.

He noted that the election is all about the youths who have a vital role to play in rescuing Anambra State and Nigeria, adding, “Let us all come together in unity, putting aside the bitterness from the primaries, and mobilize youths, men, women and all citizens of the State to cast their votes for PDP.”

Also, Governor of Oyo State, Seyi Makinde, said the governorship election is not a choice between good and evil, but a choice of the best candidate for the election, which is Ozigbo of the PDP.

He noted, “This is the time to come together in unity, oneness and rule out emotions and vote for the best candidate, which is the candidate of the PDP; he is the right man for the job. I will come back on Saturday to celebrate with you after our party wins the election.”

Addressing the party faithful, Ozigbo said, “We are here for our people; we deserve better. We are here for the poor who we can ensure have a better life; for the unemployed who will have a better future; the students will have better education and for the widows and downtrodden to improve their lives.”