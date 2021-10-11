Anambra guber: PDP’s Ozigbo shines as candidates present manifsto in Lagos

Nigerian business mogul Valentine Ozigbo continues his streak of wins following his inspiring performance at a manifesto presentation event tagged ‘Nzuko Umunna with Anambra Governorship Candidates’ hosted by the Association of Anambra State Development Unions (AASDU) Lagos on Saturday, October 9, 2021.

Mr Ozigbo, the flag-bearer of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for the November 6 governorship election, was the only candidate of a major party present at the town hall event, chaired by Chief Nnamdi Obi, the CEO of Embassy Pharmaceutical Ltd.

Speaking at the event, Ozigbo, a multiple-award-winning global CEO who is the immediate Past President and Group CEO of Transcorp Plc, unveiled his Ka Anambra Chawapu (Let Anambra Shine Brighter and Better) vision to the audience.

“I am in this race for governor to restore the lost glory of Anambra and return us to our rightful place of pride” Ozigbo said.

“In seeking this high office, I believe that we must do away with the old dysfunctional kind of politics of making empty promises, and in its place, we must rise to a new mind of excellence, a new attitude of possibilities, and a new culture of continuous improvement.

“This has been our approach in conducting our campaigns. We forge ahead with ideas that will positively impact the lives of Ndi Anambra and turn around the fortunes of our dear state.

“We crafted our Ka Anambra Chawapu Manifesto around the singular belief that we have an innate greatness in us and can do better as a people if we have the right kind of leadership.

“What kind of leader do we need? We need a leader with an abundance of emotional intelligence to unite our people behind a grand vision.

“We need a leader who can relate with both the rich and the poor, the young and the old, urban and the rural people, and inspire Ndi Anambra to a brighter and prosperous future.

“We need a leader who is youthful, who still has creative energies within him. A leader who is intellectually strong with the courage to lead us into our promise.

“I believe that I am that leader. I know that the hand of God is upon our Ka Anambra Chawapu Movement.

“And I promise that if you elect me to lead you into the next four years, Ndi Anambra, and indeed all of Ala Igbo, will be proud of what Anambra will become,” Ozigbo told the audience to resounding applause.

Elaborating the unique Cluster Approach in his manifesto, he said that his plan would ensure rapid development in the state as each zone would be given customised government attention according to its uniqueness.

Ozigbo also laid out his proposals for tackling insecurity in the state saying, “Everything we do, the lives we live, the families we raise, the businesses we run, the churches we attend, the social events we hold, are impacted by the level of security. Insecurity is, therefore, given a major thrust in my manifesto for Anambra.”

Notably absent from the event which held at Colonades Hotel in Ikoyi were Prof. Chukwuma Soludo, the flag-bearer of the ruling All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) and Senator Andy Uba, of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Five other candidates were present including Chief Ben Etiaba of Action Alliance; Dr Godwin Maduka of Accord Party; Chief Akachukwu Nwankpo of the African Democratic Congress; High Chief Obiora Okonkwo of Zenith Labour Party; and Chief Chidozie Nwankwo of African Action Congress.

In his remark, the President of AASDU, Chief Amechi Ebeledike, said the association has been an influential factor in Anambra’s politics.

“It is on record that hardly any candidate successfully emerged as elected governor of Anambra State without partnering with AASDU Lagos,” he declared.

Ebeledike urged the candidates to avoid doing anything that would escalate the current volatile security situation in the state.

The gubernatorial election in the state is slated for November 6, 2021 and on Friday, the National Independent Electoral Commission (INEC) published the final list of candidates for the election.

Eighteen parties are expected to battle at the polls and analysts have already tipped PDP’s Ozigbo as a favourite to win the poll which they predict would be keenly contested.

